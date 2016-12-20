QUIZ: Actually, how well do you remember Love Actually?

As rom-com's go, it's a Christmas classic of a must-see movie.
The family-friendly favourite is modern day film you're most likely to encounter this holiday, having grossed estimated $250 million worldwide since its winter 2003 release. For the uninitiated, Richard Curtis's $45 million festive themed award-winning blockbuster, boasting singularly catchy soundtrack, stars intrinsically British ensemble cast intertwined in ten disparate yet interlinked plots, climaxing in schmaltzy yet touching airport finale (sampled here). Those more familiar with the seasonal staple can try match quotes to correct characters.
