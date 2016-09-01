Pulling out all the stops as art spectacular returns to Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens

More than 300 artists, sculptors and craftspeople will be showing their work at the Botanical Gardens this weekend when a festival returns.

Art In The Gardens - billed as the North’s biggest outdoor art show - is now in its 13th year, and thousands of people are expected to turn out for the event on Saturday and Sunday.

Work ranging from photography and ceramics to textiles, prints and leatherwork will be on show, alongside live music and a market selling crafts, gifts, food and drinks.

Visitors can watch demonstrations, while children will be kept entertained with an ‘art activity village’.

Artist Bob Campbell - known as Stig - will be displaying sculptures made from reclaimed materials in the gardens’ Bear Pit, with pieces by former farmer Edwin Peat on the lawns. Other artists taking part include Helen Parsley, Brian Smith, Steve Elliott and Gareth Watling.

Art In The Gardens runs from 10.30am to 5.30pm both days. Admission costs £6, accompanied children under 16 go free. Tickets are also available for a preview evening tomorrow (Friday) from Sheffield Tourist Information, next to the Winter Garden.

Council cabinet member Mary Lea said the show was a ‘key event in Yorkshire’s cultural calendar’, adding: “Every year, those behind the scenes pull out all the stops.”

n Visit www.artinthegardens.com for details.