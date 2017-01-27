Property management moving back to Sheffield branch

Haybrook are pleased to announce that they are transferring all tenancy and management services to their local property management team in Sheffield.

As a professional lettings company, Haybrook strive to provide an excellent customer experience and they believe that this is the way to ensure their customers receive the highest level of service possible.

Led by experienced property manager, Katie Woodhead, the team are expertly trained to deal in all aspects of tenancy management such as rent collection, renewals, maintenance and deposits. The team are based in the Haybrook Church Street office and will work closely with the lettings team. Using the property management service means that Haybrook take on the responsibilities of liaising directly with the Landlord and the tenants, taking any pressure away making it a stress free transition.

Lettings Branch Manager, Sharon Owen said: “Property Management was previously dealt with at our Head Office in Colchester, who did an excellent job. However, we feel that by moving it into Sheffield we can truly provide a more specialised and local personal service for all of our existing and potential clients.”

Sharon continued: “By having property management run in branch alongside our existing lettings service we can all work together to make every aspect of the lettings process run smoothly, whether it be for landlords or tenants.”

Whether you’re a first time landlord or you have a well-established portfolio, Haybrook will ease you and your tenant through the lettings process, making sure everyone is happy with the financial arrangements, taking care of all the details that make a tenancy run smoothly.

If you would like to know more about the property management service or are thinking about letting or renting a property, call Haybrook on 0114 273 7241 8am-10pm every day.