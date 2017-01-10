More reasons for house hunters to buy at South Yorkshire housing development

Leading homebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, is delighted to offer house hunters in Sheffield a fantastic deal on the Bradbury home at its Taptonville Road development.

The development is situated in one of Sheffield’s most sought-after areas, with a wide selection of local cafes, restaurants, bakeries, and bars within easy reach. The location is also perfect for commuters, with the M1 motorway just five miles away, and Sheffield train station providing regular services to Leeds, Manchester, and London.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, comments: “We know that moving can be stressful, so the Bradbury comes complete with light fittings, curtains, and blinds, leaving you with fewer things to worry about.”

The four-bedroom Bradbury is ideal for families, providing versatile space across three floors. On the ground floor, an open plan kitchen and dining room is perfect for entertaining guests. A bright lounge enjoys bay windows, providing a sunny and airy space. The room can also be used as a formal dining room, making it ideal for family gatherings.

Upstairs, a second living room is great for private family time. Sitting alongside this is a study for those who prefer to work from home. On the second floor, buyers can find three further bedrooms, including two doubles, one of which is en-suite for added luxury.

Anne concludes: “For those of you who are concerned that the homes may be out of their price range this Christmas, our selection of financial schemes, such as Help to Buy, may be perfect for you. Help to Buy enables you to purchase your dream home with just a five per cent deposit, thanks to a government equity loan.

“We’re not expecting this great deal to be around forever, so those who are interested should get in contact with the sales office at Taptonville Road as soon as possible.”

For more information about Taptonville Road, please call 0114 399 0479 or log on to www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.