Loving Jax looking for new owners

A bright and bouncy mature German Shepherd, currently housed at the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre, is looking for a new home.

Jax, a healthy tan and black dog, seven years and two months old, was brought in on June 3 and is ready to melt your heart.

Jax is a bright lad with a bounce in his step. He has come to the animal centre as a transfer from elsewhere after being unsuccessful in finding a home there. He is enthusiastic and people minded and quite the typical German Shepherd – loving, loyal, clever, nosey and full of fun.

Like many German Shepherd dogs he can be protective over his space and the people he trusts. He is seeking a quieter home with a stable, consistent routine, to help him feel at ease.

This gorgeous guy has come from a home where he was very much loved, but due to his owner’s circumstances he didn’t receive as much training as he needed. That is not to say he can’t continue his education now, as the RSPCA have found in a very short space of time how clever this boy really is. With owners willing to put in the time and make his training fun, they say you will find that he really aims to please and will enjoy learning alongside you.

Jax has previously lived alongside another dog and seems fairly at ease in the company of dogs. He seems quite calm and neutral with other dogs and would likely benefit from canine companionship again. Several meetings will ensure that the centre knows Jax has found the perfect pal before moving in.

To find out more call into the Sheffield Animal Centre at Stadium way in Sheffield or call them on 0114 289 8050.