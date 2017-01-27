Joanne is Shaw to rock Sheffield crowd

Joanne Shaw Taylor has established herself as one of the UK’s leading stars in the blues rock world.

She has toured the world, gaining a fanbase and playing alongside some of her musical idols.

Joanne was discovered, aged 16, by Dave Stewart, of Eurythmics fame, releasing her debut album, White Sugar, in 2009.

The album reached number eight on the US billboard blues albums chart, a feat she repeated with 2010 follow-up Diamonds in the Dirt.

Subsequent albums Almost Always Never and Songs From The Road followed and Joanne’s fan base rose across the world.

In 2014, Joanne reunited with White Sugar producer Jim Gaines and recorded her new studio album in Memphis – The Dirty Truth was a return to Joanne’s original sound which mixes rock riffs with blues influences.

Her latest album, Wild, is out now.

Joanne is playing Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, January 26. For tickets, priced from £20, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk