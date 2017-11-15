How late Duty Free actor Keith Barron loved Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Market and The Grand Theatre

As tributes pour in for Mexborough-born Duty Free star Keith Barron, whose death was announced this morning at the age of 83, the television star was a huge lover of all things Doncaster.

The actor, whose death was announced earlier today after a short illness, was born in Mexborough in 1936 - and even though stage and screen took him away from Yorkshire, he never lost touch with his Doncaster area roots.

Mexborough born actor Keith Barron.

He was a follower of Doncaster Rovers and a fan of Doncaster Market and loved Yorkshire with a passion.

In a 2009 interview he said: "As a Mexborough lad I've always had terrific soft spot for Doncaster Market, which was, and is, just down the road from where I was born.

"It's amazing – so much fresh fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, cheese – you name it. And some silly beggars still go and load up with frozen stuff from a convenience store. I mean – why?

"Any stall in Donny Market suits me. I once had the best pork pie that I have ever eaten from one of them. You can't beat it. I'm thinking of it now."

He was a follower of the fortunes of Doncaster Rovers.

Asked about his love for Yorkshire sport, he replied: "I always look and see what the cricket team are doing, and I'm delighted that Doncaster Rovers seem to be coming out of many years in the doldrums.

He added: "I'm also a keen supporter of the people who are attempting to re-open the Doncaster Grand Theatre."