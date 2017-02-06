Housebuilder launches partnership with Yorkshire university

Creating educational opportunities with future employees is critical to ongoing business success and one Yorkshire housebuilder has launched a competition to support learning at one of the county’s top universities.

Miller Homes Yorkshire is working with second year students on the Construction Management BSc (Hons) Degree course at Leeds Beckett University to deliver practical experience to selected participants, with the opportunity of a year’s internship to a suitable candidate after assessment.

“We are delighted to work with Leeds Beckett University who are renowned for the calibre of the course they offer within the building and construction sector,” commented Mark Whittaker Production Director Miller Homes Yorkshire.” We shall guide the students through a process which will encourage them to use the skills they have already acquired, whilst also exploring new elements of the housebuilding sector to ascertain their aptitude for managing projects, a vital part of many job roles.”

The students will commence the project in February 2017 and, over a 14 week period, will be required to complete a variety of modules. A prize of £250 will be given to the student who produces the most accurate assessment of the project with one student also potentially securing a 48 week placement with the housebuilder should they meet the required high standards determined by Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“This is a superb opportunity for our students to gain tangible experience with one of the region’s leading housebuilders and will consolidate their knowledge in a way that only practical understanding can bring,” said David Pearce Senior Lecturer and Course Leader at School of Build, Environment and Engineering Leeds Beckett University. “We are looking forward to working alongside the Miller Homes team and to developing a long term partnership with them.”

Miller Homes currently has 10 developments located across the Yorkshire region. Four new developments are scheduled to open in the first half of 2017 with more planned in the latter months of the year.