Harking back to moorland trespass for Sheffield Walking Festival highlight

An event retracing the path of a ‘mass trespass’ over moorland in north-west Sheffield will provide the finale for the city’s first walking festival, which starts this weekend.

Overshadowed by the more famous Kinder Mass Trespass which occurred five months earlier, the Abbey Brook trespass of 1932 was a demonstration in response to the imprisonment of five walkers and became a battle between ramblers and gamekeepers.

The protest will be commemorated next Sunday, September 18, exactly 84 years to the day of the original walk, which involved a group of 200 ramblers. The route, the old Dukes Road, went on to become a public right of way and created a blueprint for similar rights of way to be introduced across the country.

The nine-day Sheffield Walking Festival, which begins this Saturday, features 28 events, some of which are now fully booked.

Organised by the Sheffield Walking Forum and part of the drive to become the country’s ‘outdoor city’, the festival brings together walking clubs with organisations such as the Wildlife Trust, the Peak Park Authority and the RSPB.

Meet at The Sands car park, Low Bradfield, at 10.30am to join the 12½-mile Abbey Brook walk.

Rambles themed around industrial heritage and outdoor art are also planned.

Visit www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/walk for more information.