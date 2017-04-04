Green scheme to restore Peak District moorland

A Sheffield MP gave her official seal of approval when she visited a moorland restoration project in the Peak District.

Penistone and Stockbridge MP, Angela Smith, joined Yorkshire Water officials and colleagues and partners of Moors for the Future project, as she was shown the restoration of Snailsden and Thursltone moors, which are located near Dunford Bridge in Sheffield.

The restoration is part of a £2 million programme, in support of Natural England, to improve the condition of Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Natural England is the government’s adviser for the natural environment in England and aims to protect England’s nature and landscapes.

Centuries of change have led to Yorkshire’s peatland habitats being degraded. Over the next four years Yorkshire Water will conserve and enhance 43 square miles of Yorkshire’s peat moorland – much of which is owned by the water company and designated as SSSI.

Restoring and protecting these iconic landscapes will boost local biodiversity and benefit the thousands of visitors who enjoy the moors and also improve the quality of raw water in several moorland catchments.

Angela Smith MP said; “I was delighted to join Water Yorkshire and the other organisations involved in restoring our upland areas. To see first-hand the work being done to repair and restore the moors in my constituency.”

She added: “These uplands are of such importance, not only do they help protect and manage our water supplies but are also wonderful unique habitats. It therefore vital they are restored. Without, however, the work of organisations like Yorkshire Water this would not be possible. We therefore, need to congratulate these organisations working together to return our moors to a condition they once enjoyed.

“Helping to protect communities further down the catchment, giving those communities clean water to drink, and also restoring those precious habitats.”

The project on Snailsden and Thurlstone Moors will involve re-vegetation of eroded bare peat using local species including sphagnum mosses. Sphagnum

regeneration will help to reduce peat loss and maintain the natural water table.

Grips and moorland gullies will also be restored.