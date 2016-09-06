Golden Year for Chatsworth Country Fair

Olympic medallist and current heptathlon World Champion Jessica Ennis-Hill joined baking superstars Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood to ensure a golden year for the tens of thousands of visitors at the 35th Chatsworth Country Fair.

Jessica Ennis-Hill opened the annual event on Friday as honorary Country Fair President before meeting visitors, trying out archery, and chatting to exhibitors and performers.

Jessica Ennis-Hill samples the archery range

“I have always loved visiting Chatsworth – it is such a beautiful venue,” the heptathlete said.

“It is not far from home and when I get a day off I often visit for a walk and relax. Now I have a little boy I enjoy visiting the adventure play area with him.”

The Grand Ring had an action-packed schedule on all three days, with entertainment from The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, the popular Household Cavalry Musical Ride, and a parachute display from Jump4Heroes.

Hundreds of trade stalls including a taxidermist were set up throughout the weekend

The crowds were also treated to an aerobatic display from the Red Arrows. The Royal Air Force team famous for their trademark combinations of close formation flying, dynamic loops and rolls, appeared on Friday and Sunday.

In the cookery tent a line-up of TV food celebrities shared their culinary tips, led by Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood on Friday and Mary Berry on Saturday.

The Duke of Devonshire said: “We’ve seen some wonderful performances including the Household Cavalry and, of course, the Red Arrows, and we’ve been delighted to have Jessica Ennis-Hill as Country Fair President.

“They’re all great ambassadors for our country and I’m sure the thousands of visitors who have been here for the past few days have enjoyed seeing them as much as we have.”

Children join the Band of the Royal Engineers for a spot of marching in the main ring

Next year’s fair will be 1 - 3 September 2017.