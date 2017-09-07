Exciting television opportunity for passionate Sheffield residents

An exciting new television opportunity is on the cards for residents in Sheffield.

Anyone who is passionate about improving their area, who has an exciting idea, no matter how small, that could make a big difference to the communit, this if for them.

Here is a chance to get a project funded by local people for people in the area.

The People’s Fund is a brand new television show for BBC One which gives people who love their neighbourhood a chance to pitch projects and ideas directly as those it aids.

A spokesman for the television company said: “We’d like to consider Sheffield city and with this in mind, we’re looking for those who are passionate about improving their local area and would love to hear from people who think they have an exciting idea that could make a difference to their community and would like to be considered for this exciting TV opportunity.

“We do have some rather specific parameters to the kind of projects that we would like the feature within the series (eg - an idea which can be realised on a budget of between £500 and £1,000, have a start date in October, and see substantial progress within a four to six-week period).

“For example, perhaps there is someone who wants to set up a communal garden or a charity who want to set up a evening book club for people with learning difficulties.

“Essentially, they would need to be tangible ideas that can easily be achieved. Our deadline is tight so we urge anyone interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone that would like more information about this exciting TV opportunity can contact the team via email on thepeoplesfund@outlineproductions.co.uk or telephone 02920 504582