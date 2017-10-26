Doncaster pupils produce art inspired by River Dearne

Creative pupils will see their art work displayed as part of a new project to help people reconnect with the River Dearne.

Children from Wombwell Park Street Primary School have been working with artist Louise Wright to gather ideas for a mural.

The mixed media mural will be unveiled to the public in January as part of a wider project called ‘Art of the Dearne’.

The project has been delivered by The Dearne Valley Landscape Partnership (DVLP) to help reconnect communities to the river.

During research workshops with Louise, the children identified animals through pond dipping and bird watching at RSPB Old Moor, in Wombwell.

They have then used what they have seen to inspire their sketches and print work back in the classroom, which will be used in the final piece.

Louise, who has lived near to the River Dearne for several years said: “The Art of the Dearne project has given me the opportunity to explore the area in a different way, taking a closer look at the biodiversity of the river.

“Working with the children has been extremely rewarding and it was great to see their enthusiasm.

“One of the highlights for me was encouraging them to become young explorers of their surroundings. They were particularly taken by the bittern, a wading bird which has only recently started breeding in the area again.”

Louise Longden, deputy headteacher at Park Street Primary School, said: “The project has allowed pupils to cover aspects of the science curriculum in a really rich and meaningful way.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed exploring and observing and appreciate plants and animals.”

Earlier this year, Louise Wright was commissioned by the DVLP to create artwork, along with two other artists and an artist partnership in a new scheme called ‘Art of the Dearne’.

As well as working with local schoolchildren, she will be providing art workshops for families and individuals, providing a collective response from over 100 individuals.

A family nature workshop will take place on November 2 from 10.30am to 12.30pm and at 1.30pm to 3pm at RSPB Old Moor in Barnsley.

A printing workshop will also take place for adults on November 11 at Elsecar Heritage Centre in Barnsley from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Call 01226 772414 or email DVLP@barnsley.gov.uk. to book your place.