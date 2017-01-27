Doncaster date for Carrivick Sisters

The Carrivick Sisters are one of the UK’s top young bluegrass and folk acts.

Twins Laura and Charlotte perform original songs and instrumentals along with a few covers on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, dobro –a type of guitar – and clawhammer banjo.

A club spokesman said: “Their busy touring schedule is rapidly building them a reputation for engaging and entertaining live performances with tight sibling vocal harmonies and multi-instrumental virtuosity.

“Having grown up in South Devon, an area rich in folklore and legends, much of their original material is inspired by their local surroundings and history.

The sisters have been performing as a duo since 2006, turning professional in 2007.

They were finalists in the 2010 BBC Radio 2 young folk awards, before being crowned band/duo of the year at the 2011 Fatea awards.

The Carrivick Sisters play Doncaster’s Roots Music Club on Friday, January 27.

Support comes from John Blanks.

Doors open 7.30pm. Entry £10, or tickets are £8 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

