Detached three bed bungalow in Owston Ferry - £180,000

Standing in beautifully landscaped gardens is this detached three bedroom bungalow which is offered for sale with the benefit of no chain.

The spacious accommodation is well presented and naturally lit throughout and features a front facing lounge and a kitchen dining room with provision for a cooker with extractor over, plumbing for a washing

machine, provision for a tumble dryer, fridge and freezer and views over the rear garden.

There are three bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes.

In the bathroom is a modern white suite comprising a panel bath, pedestal wash hand basin and low flush toilet.

There is a separate fully tiled walk in corner shower cubicle.

Outside, the property occupies a broad plot, beautifully landscaped with mature planting. The front is accessed through double wrought iron gates to a block paved driveway providing parking for approximately two cars and leads to the attached single garage. There is a stable, summer house and patio areas with external lighting.

* Epworth Road, Owston Ferry - offers in the region of £180,000, contact Hunters on 01302 710773.