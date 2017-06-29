Big Preview AND VIDEO: The Windsors - Sitcom gives a glimpse into royal life but not as we know it

The satirical comedy soap opera lampooning the lives of our much loved royal family is returning to Channel 4 for a second series and it promises to be as outrageous and funny as the first series.

Written by the co-creators of “Star Stories”, Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie, the first series of The Windsors is the highest rating comedy series launch on Channel 4 since 2014.

Now, the satirical comedy soap opera about the royal family returns.

In episode one, things sound as bonkers as ever: Prince Charles (Harry Enfield) refuses to help secure a trade deal with the Chinese. But when Camilla (Haydn Gwynne) withholds his conjugal rights, Charles agrees to host a banquet. Pippa (Morgana Robinson) is preparing to marry Johnny: ‘He’s got billions, not millions’.

When Harry (Richard Goulding) introduces girlfriend Meghan Markle (Kathryn Drysdale) to the family, Meghan mistakes Camilla for the Queen: ‘You don’t look anything like ninety.’ Will Harry have to abdicate, like Great Uncle Edward on The Crown? Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring) cater the banquet in the hope Aunty Anne (Vicki Pepperdine) will let them back on the sovereign grant.

We caught up with writers , Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie. . .

What is new this series?

George: We have Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle portrayed as a strong, independent woman in control of her own life but she wants to marry a prince and live in a fairy castle.

Where does this new series pick-up from?

George: It picks up from where the real royal family are now. Or where they were when we were filming.

Bert: For example Pippa’s got a new fiancé who is a psychopath hedge funder, but she’s still very jealous of Kate.

George: There are similar themes to series one: Wills is looking for a role; Beatrice and Eugenie are looking for a job, Prince Andrew is still wheeling and dealing.

Bert: Kate is still our heroine although this series she starts to get a little bit grander, she likes envisaging herself when she is going to be The Queen.

George: We slightly changed Wills because it came out in the news that he wanted to be more of a hands on dad, whereas in the first series and Christmas special he was much more into his helicopter flying.

How would you describe the show to someone who hasn’t seen it before?

George: A Ken Loach docudrama.

Bert: It’s the real members of the royal family but in a very over the top comedy soap drama.

How do you both keep coming up with new ideas, where do you get your inspiration from?

Bert: Very much from real events, like Wills being a hands on dad. We also found out he had been fast tracked in his helicopter training and we made that into a story.

George: We do a lot of research, well we read the Mail Online a lot, it’s all stories in the press that are out there.

Bert: So in real life Beatrice was signed up to be a motivational speaker so we’ve got her and Eugenie doing that. They address a factory of steel workers at Port Talbot and save the British steel industry.

George: And we sometimes give a nod to classic stories and fairy tales- we’re not suggesting Charles has an identical twin locked up in a tower but he does in our show.

Bert: In the Christmas special what Anne was up to was very much drawn from Rebecca - the creepy housekeeper character. It’s always fun to get those movie or literature references in the show.

Are The Queen and Prince Philip going to be in this series?

Bert: We tend to avoid The Queen as she isn’t as silly as the others. She never makes a fool of herself, she’s never organised It’s a Royal Knockout or built a silly town on the outskirts of Dorchester like Charles. Philip is sort of tangentially in the show through his abusive letters and telegrams.

Why did you decide to base the show around The Windsors?

Bert: We thought they would be good to take the piss out of and no one has done it for a while.

The Windsors is on Channel 4 on Wednesday at 10pm.