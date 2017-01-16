Banish the Monday blues with a cottage break for just £5

A selection of country cottage breaks went on sale for just £5 today - ideal for those feeling the strain this Blue Monday.

The last-minute cottage hub is offering 10 highly discounted 3 night breaks up to those in need of an urgent staycation. The breaks which would usually cost an average of £260 will be available to book by following a series of email clues.

For a chance to bag one of the ultimate bargain breaks, register your name and email address at snaptrip.com/c/fiver. You will then be sent a series of questions by email which, when answered, will reveal the location, date and filter that must be searched for via the Snaptrip website in order to access each special deal. The first person to access the deal and book it will win the bargain break.

The properties include a four-bed townhouse in seaside resort Torbay, a modern coastal terrace in Norfolk and a cosy cottage ideal for walkers in Gwynedd – and furry friends are welcome at all of them, too.

Please note that holiday breaks cannot be changed, so entrants must be able to travel on the specified dates.

View offer terms and conditions here: https://www.snaptrip.com/c/promotion/5-deals-terms-conditions/#.WHdmpvmLS00

