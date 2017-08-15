'Art wall' planned at Sheffield University as second phase of campus upgrade nears

A £30,000 'art wall' is set to be created as part of work to upgrade Sheffield University's campus.

The piece will be displayed under the Western Bank Flyover, and is expected to be a key element of a scheme of improvements on the concourse between Hounsfield Road, the Students' Union Building and the Alfred Denny Building, up to the Arts Tower car park.

Earlier this year the first phase of a project to make the university's campus much more attractive was completed in partnership with the council.

The pedestrian 'gold route' was extended from Mappin Street up to the union, forming a good-quality pathway for walkers and cyclists heading to and from the railway station. New crossings were built on Western Bank and Upper Hanover Street, parts of Leavygreave Road were closed to traffic, and greenery, fresh paving and seating were installed too.

In October the second phase of work will begin on the Western Bank concourse, with funding coming solely from the university.

The existing brick pavement will be replaced with recycled stone blocks, while tiered seating is set to be created under the flyover bridge, in front of the art wall. Other areas will be enhanced with new retaining walls, plants and benches.

Lighting will also be improved throughout, with the aim of highlighting the structure of the bridge. Power will be provided for more pop-up kiosks and vendors.

The university says it wants to create a 'high-quality, important civic space within the campus', where people feel inclined to stay and socialise. Making sure the site is 'animated during the day and night' is a particular ambition.

The art wall - 16 metres long and and around 2.3m high - will probably take the form of metal panels fixed to a steel structure. Sculpture, lighting and 3D work will all be considered.

Artists are being invited to submit their ideas. The winning design will be incorporated into the overall project by landscape architects HLM.

Up to £5,000 is being offered to work up a plan, and an additional budget of £25,000 for materials, equipment or installation has been set aside.

"The art wall will need to make a connection with its setting - this could be through its form, colour, texture, possibly referencing its history, people or cultural setting," the university says.

"Initial discussions suggest the art wall needs to be bold, vibrant, playful, colourful and energetic."

The design will need to 'dissuade flyposting' and artists have been asked to consider the problems posed by graffiti, spilled food and drinks and the likelihood of people 'leaning against' the wall.

A deadline of next Friday, August 25, has been set for proposals.