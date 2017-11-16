Applications for Great British Bake Off 2018 are now open

Have your say

Fancy yourself as a budding chef? Well applications are now open for the 2018 series of The Great British Bake Off.

If you are brilliant with brioche, marvellous with meringue or super with Sponge, then why not put your baking skills to the test?

Producers of the show - which controversially moved to Channel 4 from the BBC ahead of the last series - are looking for a fresh batch of brilliant, amateur bakers to ‘dough’ battle and enter the tent for the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off.

Channel 4 confirmed earlier this month that Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will return to front the show next year.

“If you or someone you know, is ready to sieve the dream,” say the producers, “then why not take a whisk and apply now?”

Deadline for all applications is Sunday 7th January 2018.

What is the criteria to get on The Great British Bake Off?

Previously, before you could consider applying for Bake Off, you must have ensured you fit the following criteria:

* Be over the age of 16 on 1st January 2017;

* Be a resident of the UK (including Isle of Man and Channel Islands);

* Have never worked as a full-time baker, cook or chef;

* Do not have an NVQ or other qualification in baking, cooking, food production, catering or food preparation - unless obtained over ten years ago;

* Be able to commit to all filming days - these will be confirmed if your application is successful;

* Not be closely related to a member of the Channel 4 or Love Productions - or anyone else involved in the programme.

You can apply online at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk, phone 0207 067 4837 or email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk