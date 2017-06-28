80s TV comedy stars to open Doncaster summer gala this weekend

80s TV comedy stars The Grumbleweeds will be the star attraction at a Doncaster summer carnival this weekend.

Two of the popular comedy troupe will officially open Bessacarr Fun Day which will take place on Saturday.

The event, which will take place at 51 Middlefield Road, Bessacarr between noon and 5pm, is in aid of local dementia charities.

As well as the visit by The Grumbleweeds, there will be hot and cold drinks, burgers and hot dogs as well as stalls including tombolas, raffles, jewellery, books and handbags.

There will also be live entertainment from Facade, the Celtic Rose School of Irish Dancing and Robert and Karen Craig.