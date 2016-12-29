2016 Review of the Year: September

A police officer had to fight off an attacker who sank his teeth into his leg during a vicious assault in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police highlighted it as another example of the shocking level of violence faced by police officers on the frontline.

In the online video filmed in Cumberland Street, an officer was captured repeatedly striking a man around the head in a bid to get him to release his grip on his leg.

The footage was viewed by South Yorkshire Police’s professional standards unit and the officer was deemed to have used ‘reasonable force’ to protect himself from his attacker, who had clamped his jaws around his leg.

*A Star investigation revealed the shocking annual toll of alcohol abuse and boose-related crime on Sheffield.

Experts estimate around 130 people die in the city every year because of problem drinking.

It was also revealed that alcohol is costing Sheffield more than £200 million a year - putting pressure on the NHS, police, social services and businesses.

*Hundreds of tributes were paid to Sheffield footballer Daniel Wilkinson who died after suffering a suspected heart attack on the pitch.

The popular semi-professional footballer, described by friends as ‘really nice lad’, was aged just 26.

Daniel, who played for Shaw Lane AFC in Barnsley, collapsed on the pitch during an Integro Doodson League Cup clash against Brighouse Town.

*Banking giant HSBC agreed a deal to move to new Sheffield city centre offices - securing almost 3, 000 jobs and paving the way for the start of the long-awaited Sheffield Retail Quarter project.

The company signed a 15-year lease on the new office building in the heart of the city that will form a key part of the first phase of Sheffield Council’s £480 million retail quarter project.

*Green-fingered Sheffield grandad Austin Grant believed he made history - by growing bananas in his garden. The 62-year-old said he was ‘jumping for joy’ after his banana trees fruited after planting for the first time since planting them nine years ago at his home in Sheffield Lane Top.