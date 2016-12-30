2016 Review of the Year: November

Thousands of people got into the festive spirit and gathered in Sheffield city centre to watch an array of stars for the official Christmas lights switch-on event.

Olympic gymnast Bryony Page and X Factor singer Gifty Louise took to the stage as part of a full programme of entertainment before the lights switch on in the Peace Gardens.

Choirs, street entertainers, Christmas markets, craft activities, television costumed characters and fairground rides wowed the crowds.

*Hundreds of Sheffield people showed their support for the Armed Forces on Remembrance Day and paid tribute to those who died serving their country.

Barker’s Pool was packed for the service, during which members of the Army, Navy and RAF, along with veterans and cadets, marched before the crowds to great applause.

Standards were lowered and the Union flag on the war memorial was lowered before a bugler played the Last Post, marking the start of a two minute silence.

*Two Sheffield pensioners vowed to continue protesting over the controversial cutting down of trees despite being arrested and spending eight hours in a police cell when contractors and police descended on their street in a ‘dawn raid’.

Retired sociology professor Jenny Hockey, aged 70, and her friend, retired teacher Freda Brayshaw, aged 71, were arrested on Rustlings Road.

Angry residents said they were woken at about 5am by officers banging on their doors and demanding cars were moved to allow for tree felling.

*Plans by Chinese investors to turn Sheffield’s Central Library into the city’s first five star hotel sparked protests. The Sichuan Guodong Group was given 12 months to explore plans to redevelop the Grade II-listed building.

But some residents claim the old building should be preserved in its current location rather than moving to another site.