2016 Review of the Year: May

The people of Sheffield showed they were just about happy with their lot as only a few seats on the city council changed hands at the local elections.

The big winners were the Liberal Democrats, who took two Labour seats in the Beauchief and Greenhill ward.

The Meadowhall extension.

Elsewhere, Labour and the Green Party traded a seat each in Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, and Nether Edge and Sharrow.

However, almost two thirds of Sheffield residents did not vote as turnout was just 34.59 per cent.

*Hundreds of mourners paid their last respects to a hero of the Second World War who campaigned tirelessly in his old age for a war memorial in the community he loved.

Family, friends and former military servicemen lined the streets to bid a sad farewell to 94-year-old Frecheville community hero Bill Carline.

The Meadowhall extension.

Mourners were told how Bill, a dedicated military fundraiser, saw his dream become reality when he single-handedly organised a campaign to have a war memorial installed in memory of 19 Frecheville men who lost their lives in the war. Bill served in the RAF from 1942 to 1947 as a corporal in the transport and supply operations.

*Plans for a £300 million extension to Meadowhall were first revealed in May.

The shopping centre’s joint owner British Land unveiled a proposal for a 330,000 sq ft extension to include new restaurants, a state-of-the-art cinema, a gym and bowling alley - all covered by a lattice glass roof. There will also be an open-air roof terrace. The scheme could create 1, 000 jobs and is awaiting approval.

*Some of the city’s greatest artists and innovators took centre stage at this year’s Weston Park May Fayre.

Bill Carline at the Frecheville war memorial.

Hosted in the popular Weston Park, the event attracted scores of residents who made the most of the sunny weather. The theme of the event was ‘Year of Making Sheffield 2016’ with work on display from artists and innovators.