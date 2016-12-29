2016 Review of the Year: July

A Sheffield suburb was under police lockdown after reports of a gunman being spotted in the area.

Part of Neepsend was sealed off for several hours one morning amid claims an armed man was seen entering the disused Stones brewery.

The area cordoned off in Neepsend.

Officers called off the hunt around noon after saying there was not enough proof a gunman had been seen.

*Tributes were paid to two elderly brothers who were killed in mysterious circumstances on a Sheffield street.

Raymond and Arthur Sharkey, aged 77 and 79, were walking arm-in-arm when they were struck by a blue Audi A4 carrying out a manoeuvre’ on Glenorchy Road, Nether Edge.

Neighbour Thelma Johnson said: “In some ways it’s a blessing they have died together - I honestly don’t know how one would have survived without the other. They were always together.”

She added: “Both brothers were very infirm and they would hold onto each other, taking very small steps.

“It’s so awful how they died and such a shock. It’s very strange circumstances too.”

*The new chief constable of South Yorkshire Police promised to make the public proud of the scandal-hit force.

Stephen Watson told a public meeting he intends to bring back a focus on neighbourhood policing as part of attempts to restore the reputation of the beleaguered force.

He said: “My passionate desire is to make the people of South Yorkshire proud of their police force.”

*Sheffield Council signed a 60-year mega deal with the Chinese-based Sichuan Guodong Construction Group that is worth £220m in the first three years alone. The initial investment will fund ‘four or five’ city centre projects.

*Thousands of music fans soaked up the summer sun as they enjoyed the annual Sheffield Tramlines Festival. Around 100, 000 revellers enjoyed acts including Dizzee Rascal and the Mystery Jets at various stages around the city.