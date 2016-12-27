2016 Review of the Year: February

An evil Rotherham child abuse gang who stole the childhoods of vulnerable girls were jailed for a combined total of 102 years.

Ringleader Arshid Hussain, 40, of East Cowick, Goole – who led the appalling sexual and physical abuse of young teenagers in the town – was jailed for 35 years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Stock pic Rotherham - Welcome to Rotherham Town Centre sign.

His brothers Basharat Hussain, aged 39, and Bannaras Hussain, aged 36, got 25 years and 19 years respectively. Their uncle, Qurban Ali, aged 53, of Clough Road, Rotherham, was jailed for 10 years.

Female accomplice Karen MacGregor, aged 58, of Barnsley Road, Wath, was jailed for 13 years after the trial heard of her ‘Hansel and Gretel’ role in persuading vulnerable young women to live with her before making them ‘earn their keep’ by having sex with Asian men.

Shelley Davis, aged 40, of Wainwright Road, Rotherham was given an 18 month suspended sentence after the court was told she had also been a vulnerable teenager at the time of her offending. Bannaras Hussain was the only defendant to plead guilty at the start of the trial.

*The major link road between the M18 and Doncaster Sheffield Airport officially opened.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout file photos issued by South Yorkshire Police of (left to right top) brothers Arshid Hussain, 40, Basharat Hussain, 39, and Bannaras Hussain, 36, and (left to right bottom) Karen MacGregor, 58, (left), Shelley Davies, 40, and Qurban Ali, 53, who will all be sentenced today at Sheffield Crown Court after a series of women - most now in their 30s - told a jury how they were sexually, physically and emotionally abused in the South Yorkshire town when they were in their early teens. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday February 26, 2016. The jury heard how the Hussain brothers "ruled Rotherham" with their drugs and guns operation and abused girls with impunity. See PA story COURTS Rotherham. Photo credit should read: South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the pi

The road will cut down travel times to the airport and link to new developments, including the 400million iPort.

*’Racist thug’ Dale Jones was jailed for life for the appalling murder of 81-year-old Rotherham pensioner Mushin Ahmed.

The 30-year-old, of East Bawtry Road, Rotherham, will serve a minimum of 32 years. Jones’ accomplice Damien Hunt, aged 30, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was given 14 years in jail after being cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter by a jury. Mr Ahmed had been walking to early-morning prayers when the pair attacked him.

*The Sheffield College, which has around 18, 000 students, was branded ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted College bosses pledged to address the issues raised.

Mushin Ahmed.

Project leaders celebrate the opening of Great Yorkshire Way.