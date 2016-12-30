2016 Review of the Year: December

High-speed rail boss Sir David Higgins revealed that Sheffield’s flooding problems prevented plans to open a new HS2 station in the city centre.

Speaking to the transport committee, Sir David said that ‘massive expenditure’ would have been required to make such a line viable.

An original route would have seen the line go between Rotherham and Sheffield with a new station being built at Meadowhall. But these plans were scrapped earlier this year in favour of the new spur route between Rotherham and Doncaster with trains instead stopping at the existing station in Sheffield city centre. The Government said the change of plan could save £1 billion and a decision is due next year.

*A record number of entries ensured it was the biggest and best Sheffield Business Awards for many a year.

More than 700 people attended a gala ceremony at Ponds Forge hosted by BBC Look North legend Harry Gration as a total of 15 awards were handed out.

The coveted Business Person of the Year Award went to Arnie Singh, managing director of City Taxis. Meanwhile, the Outstanding Business of the Year trophy was awarded to engineering firm Tinsley Bridge.

*Tears flowed and emotions ran high as an army of inspirational youngsters were celebrated at the Sheffield Star Superkids Awards 2016.

Extraordinary stories of bravery, dedication and achievement from youngsters who have overcome adversity brought tears, smiles and celebrations in the audience at a glittering ceremony held at Outwood Academy City.

In a moving ceremony, the packed audience heard stories about how a number of youngsters are bravely managing to keep a smile while battling serious illness.

Other tales that tugged at the heart strings included that of Family Award winner Jenson Lomas, who has been staying strong for his mum, dad and sister while his mum was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

*Hero lifeguard Hayden Liggins was praised for saving the life of a toddler after she was pulled unconscious from a Sheffield swimming pool. The drama unfolded at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.