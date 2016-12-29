2016 Review of the Year: August

Council chiefs revealed nearly 5,000 jobs will be created through the planned £480 million overhaul of Sheffield city centre.

Planning bosses highlighted the massive potential boost to local employment from the long-awaited Sheffield Retail Quarter scheme.

They said around 1,200 construction workers would be required during the building of the new developments around the city centre - which are due to start in the near-future with the building of new offices for HSBC. And a study has estimated a potential 4,779 jobs could be created in total as a result of new shop and office space being created.

*It was revealed that a £1 billion road tunnel under the Pennines will slash journey times from Sheffield to Manchester – boosting the city’s economy and creating jobs.

Highways England unveiled five options for the ‘Trans-Pennine Tunnel’ – all involving a road under the Peak District – which connect the M1 in South Yorkshire to the M60 around Manchester.

Martin McKervey, lead for transport on Sheffield city region’s local enterprise partnership, said the plans were ‘critical’ to boost the fortunes of the city.

In addition it was revealed the tunnel could feature images of clouds, trees and a sunrise, like a similar tunnel in China.

*The final stumbling bocks to Ikea’s new £60m Sheffield store were overcame - meaning building work could proceed.

The 31,500 sq m store is being built close to the Meadowhall Retail Park and could create up to 700 jobs. It is due to open in July next year.

*Relief and delight was clear on the faces of Sheffield students - as they picked up their GCSE and A-level results.

Months of waiting was finally over for thousands of teenagers across the city.

Staff and students at King Ecgbert School in Dore were particularly delighted after 65 per cent of all A-level grades were between A* and B.