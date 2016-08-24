20 tribute bands lined up for three-day Big Fake Festival

Queen, Oasis, U2 and the Rolling Stones are among the acts set to rock out for a three day music festival next month.

The Big Fake Festival returns to Nottinghamshire's Thoresby Park next month and tribute acts to the bands listed above will be among the many acts taking part.

The three day music festival offers free camping for under £100 and is back for a third year running from 2-4 September.

2016 has seen the largest Fake Festivals tour to date, with 33 festivals taking place throughout the summer across the UK.

The end-of-season finale takes place inside the Fake Festivals Big Top, with free secure parking and camping for up to four nights, as well as 20 world-class tribute bands.

“We have had a phenomenal year on the tour, with nearly all the festival dates being sold out,” says Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals. “The wet weather at the start of the season didn’t seem to deter festival-goers, with crowds reaching maximum capacity in the marquee.”

“As a ‘thank you’ to those who have supported us on this year’s tour, if you enter a valid ticket code from a previous Fake Festival, we will discount your ticket to The Big Fake Festival by a massive 50%. This makes the three days even more affordable so everyone can join in the party.”

To buy your ticket, just go to ww.fakefestivals.co.uk and click on The Big Fake Festival and then book your ticket. If you can’t find your ticket, then don’t worry as Fake Festivals will be emailing everyone who purchased tickets through their website with their ticket codes as a reminder.

The line-up for the weekend is as follows:

Friday

Flash (Queen)

The Fillers (The Killers)

Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys)

Coldplace (Coldplay)

The Total Stone Roses (Stone Roses)

Green Date (Green Day)

Aladdinsane (David Bowie)

Saturday

Jilted Generation (The Prodigy)

Oasish (Oasis)

Four Fighters (Foo Fighters)

Kazabian (Kasabian)

Blondied (Blondie)

The Really Hot Chili Peppers (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Stereotonics (Stereophonics)

Sunday

The Stones (The Rolling Stones)

Bon Jovi Experience (Bon Jovi)

New2 (U2)

The Jam’d (The Jam)

Musest (Muse)

Kings of Lyon (Kings of Leon)