Marc Almond to perform in October

One of Britain’s most gifted and unique vocal talents, Marc Almond, will visit The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on October 9.

Marc will be performing songs and hits from his 36 year career to beautiful new orchestral arrangements of iconic torch songs and 60’s Orchestral Pop for which he has become loved for, from his new album Shadows and Reflections.

Tickets - priced from £24.50 each (booking fee may apply) - are on sale now.

The extensive UK tour, starting at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 3 October, cements the 60th birthday year for the synth pop pioneer, following his top 10 album Hits and Pieces earlier this year, and sold out Spring tour including London’s Roundhouse.

To book tickets visit https://goo.gl/eQ4idb

Alternatively call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.