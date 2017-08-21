Grease is the word as pop-up cinema comes to Sheffield festival

Have your say

A Sheffield suburb will host a temporary cinema as part of a new summer festival.

Summerfest begins at Chaucer School and The Learning Zone in Parson Cross today.

There are all sorts of activities running throughout the week. But lovers of the silver screen will get a special treat with a free showing of Grease at a pop-up cinema at the school on Thursday.

The event was organised by the city council and others with help from Chaucer pupils, who told their local councillors they wanted more activities for young people in the holidays.

The pop-up cinema in particular was a pupil idea.

Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety Jayne Dunn said: “We listened to what the school pupils told us they wanted and have used part of our local ward-funding to support the festival, which was inspired by their ideas.

"The whole event is an example of what can be achieved when the council, businesses, schools and partners pull together, and I’m very proud it is taking place.

“Parson Cross has great community spirit and Summerfest will be a really fun time for everyone to come together. Everyone is welcome and I’d like to thank all those who have helped organise the event.”

Working alongside the council on Summerfest are community regeneration charity Soar, the University of Sheffield, SWFC Community Outreach, YMCA White Rose, Parson Cross Initiative and Chaucer School.

Katherine Keeler from Soar added: “The Parson Cross festival is an opportunity to get out, have fun, and see what our local community is up to.

"With fringe activities throughout the week, it will all lead up to the final day on Friday.

“On Friday we will have a host of activities run by local organisations such as Soarand Foxhill Forum who are trying to make a difference in S5 and beyond.

"Some activities include clay making, festival hair and makeup, boxing, and much, much more.

Come and see for yourself."

Parson Cross Summerfest includes:

Monday, August 21, midday to 2pm: Multi-sports at Chaucer School

Tuesday, August 22, midday to 4pm: Fun day at Mount Tabor, including circus skills, bouncy castles and more

Wednesday, August 23, midday to 4pm: Tech and explore activities at The Learning Zone, including hands-on makers’ activities and a tech tea-party

Thursday, August 24, midday to 4pm: University of Sheffield sustainability and engineering activities at The Learning Zone

Thursday, August 24, 6.30pm: Free showing of Grease at the Chaucer School pop-up cinema

Friday, August 25, midday to 4pm: Main festival day – with music, fun, sport activities and more at Chaucer School and The Learning Centre