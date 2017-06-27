Rotherham schoolgirl Robyn channels her energies into swim

A South Yorkshire schoolgirl with a passion for open water swimming is taking on her biggest challenge – crossing the English Channel.

Robyn Dyson, aged 15 and a Year 10 pupil at Wales High School, Dinnington, plans to clear the 21-mile distance to France as part of a relay team, of which she will be the youngest member.

The group is made up of swimmers from Yorkshire and Dorset, and Robyn aims to raise money for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

“I’ve been doing open water swimming for the past two years and I’ve taken part in a number of competitions,” she said.

“I’ve been swimming in a pool since I was two years old.

“I’ve been training for months with a group at Harthill reservoir.”

Robyn added that she hoped to raise £750, but had to change her target after reaching the sum twice.

The teenager explained she was waiting for the right conditions to take the plunge, and admitted feeling concerned about jellyfish, but said: “This is my biggest challenge yet and I can’t wait to get going.”

Cardiac Risk in the Young was set up in 1995, and aims to reduce the number of young people dying from undiagnosed heart conditions by developing screening programmes and funding medical research.

The cause also pays for fast-track referral and pathology services at leading UK hospitals.

According to the charity, every week in the UK at least 12 young people die from heart illnesses they were unaware of.

n Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RobynsChannelRelay to offer sponsorship or for more information.