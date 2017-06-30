Put heart and soul into learning to sew

Most of us know the joy of being complimented on clothing that we know is a one-off, but most of us don’t know how to customise clothes ourselves.

Next month, the British Heart foundation, (BHF), have pledged to do something about that.

Throughout July the charity will be launching national campaign, The Big Stitch.

The campaign will encourage fashion followers to learn how to get to grips with a needle and thread by asking them to pop into a BHF shop, buy clothing and inject their own fashion flair to it.

The Sheffield city centre store, on Pinstone Street, is just one of those embracing the campaign and challenging style seekers to enjoy putting their stamp on their wardrobe, learn sewing and dressmaking skills at the same time, and also support a fantastic cause at the same time.

Mik Parkin, area manager for the BHF’s Sheffield shop, said: “We want to see friends, families and individuals getting crafty, whilst also helping us fund £500 million of heart research in the next five years.”

The charity have created the campaign in response to research which shows that half of Brits have to ask their mum’s to help fix their clothes and 16 per cent also have to ask their grandparents.

This statistic does not surprise me at all. I frequently take tops, dresses and skirts to my mum and grandma‘s homes to ask them to sew up a seam on a top that has come undone or change the buttons on a new cardigan.

The research also revealed that 57 per cent of Brits believe that sewing is a skill that is being lost in today’s generation, and 59 per cent are unable to sew confidently or at all.

In addition over double the amount of men, (33 per cent), are unable to sew at all – compared to the 15 per cent of women. I am among that 15 per cent.

It also does not surprise me that Brits’ lack of sewing ability leads to us spending over £2.5 billion on fixing or tailoring clothes and also £3 billion on replacing items of clothing due to an easily-repairable fault last year.

I do keep thinking that I should so I don’t have to wait to go and see my family to get my favourite clothes fixed. I have decided to use this charitable campaign as the motivation I need to take the time to learn how to sew.

So, this weekend while I’m out shopping I will be popping to the BHF store and looking for something which catches my eye. I will need my family to teach me how to sew, but I am determined to do it.

Share your photos

BHF are asking people to tag their ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures on the BHF Instagram, Twitter and or on the BHF Facebook page with the hashtag #TheBigStitch. All entries will be in with a chance of winning a special night out at a West End show.

For more information on The Big Stitch, visit The Big Stitch