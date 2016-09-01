Stars ready for some Jamming

Legendary reggae stars The Wailers will be hoping to live up to their billing with their forthcoming Legend tour, which includes a show in Sheffield.

Following the success of their sell-out UK tour last year, the band return to perform their famous Legend album live on stage in its entirety.

Formed in 1969 together with Bob Marley, The Wailers have sold in excess of 250 million albums worldwide. In England alone, they have achieved more than 20 chart hits, including seven top-10 entries.

Legend was the twelfth album released by Bob Marley and The Wailers and the second posthumous one.

It is the best-selling reggae album of all-time, with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide.

And in addition to the songs such as No Woman, No Cry, I Shot the Sheriff and Jamming from the ‘greatest hits’ album, the band will also perform selections from Exodus, which was named album of the 20th century by named by Time Magazine.

A spokesman said: “The Wailers are undoubtedly the world’s premier reggae group who bring high energy shows to fans across the globe.”

The Wailers play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, November 11.

Tickets are on sale now – see www.gigsandtours. com