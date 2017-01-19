Stars feature in new jazz season

Sheffield Jazz say they have had a great start to life in their new home at Crookes Social Club, “with stand-out music enjoyed by excellent attendances with lots of new faces”.

They added: “We’re all set to continue this in 2017, with more outstanding bands lined up for our spring programme.”

As reported in yesterday’s Star, the season will open tomorrow with Jim Hart’s Cloudmakers Trio +2.

The multi-instrumentalist leads a trio which is joined here by Austrian-born guitarist Hannes Riepler and French-based alto saxophonist Antonin Tri Hoang.

Sheffield Jazz said: “Their original music ranges from New York’s ‘downtown’ sound to contemporary European subtlety and it draws on a diverse range of musical traditions, a devotion to raw energy, groove and rhythm, and powerful melody.”

That international flavour crops up throughout the season.

Barry Green’s New York Trio, appearing at the Crucible Studio on February 3, feature the pianist with Big Apple jazz stars Drew Gress on bass and Tom Rainey on drums.

The Sirkis/Bialis International Quartet (March 17) is a new collaboration between Israeli/UK-resident drummer and composer Asaf Sirkis and the Polish vocalist and composer Sylwia Bialas.

Hannes Riepler returns with his own quartet, featuring New York’s Chris Cheek, on April 21.

A second strong theme this season is to highlight top musicians who rework the music of some of the greats who changed the face of jazz.

On March 31 the Tony Kofi quartet perform an Homage to Ornette Colman, celebrating the free jazz pioneer, and on March 10 the Tom Harrison quartet, featuring Cleveland Watkiss, celebrate Duke Ellington’s work with Billy Strayhorn.

On January 27, the Tommaso Starace quartet explore the music of hard bop saxophonist Cannonball Adderley while on May 12 Denys Baptiste celebrates the late work of John Coltrane, one of the true giants of modern jazz.

This year marks 50 years since John Coltrane’s death.

Denys Baptiste (pictured) is marking the anniversary with a new project and album, The Late Trane.

The group revisit many of Coltrane’s later compositions from 1963 to 1967, rearranging and presenting them to audiences in some exciting new forms.

Tommaso Starace and his quartet will be exploring Cannonball Adderley’s long- playing and recording career, collaborating with the likes of Miles Davis, Joe Zawinul and many others.

Sheffield Jazz also celebrate the UK’s rising stars during the season.

On March 24 at the Crucible Studio they present the hugely-acclaimed Jasper Hoiby’s Fellow Creatures quintet, featuring Mark Lockheart on sax and Laura Jurd on trumpet.

On February 10 the former Jazz Messenger protégé Jean Toussaint carries on Art Blakey’s work in developing emerging talent.

This is followed by the USA West Coast jazz-influenced Allison Neale quintet on February 17, while Sheffield favourite Jay Phelps visits with his quartet on April 28.

Finally, the Matt Ridley Quartet complete the whole season with his excellent band, featuring Jason Yarde on sax and pianist John Turville, on May 19.

More information can be found on Jazz Sheffield