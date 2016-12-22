South Sea sets sail for the Caribbean

A former music venue in Broomhill which shut ahead of a licensing review is reopening as a Caribbean bar.

The Blues Grill and Lounge Bar is being created at the old South Sea venue, on Spooner Road, which closed in June.

A spokesman for the new bar said it would be a ‘unique, stylish and intimate place where customers can socialise’.

“We cater for small to medium size groups, individuals and couples. We hope our customers can enjoy our variety of grilled Caribbean cuisine, created with the finest ingredients from the Caribbean.

“We have a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcohol cocktails and hot and cold drinks.”

The South Sea’s former owner, David Hancock, had run the pub since 2011. He previously said the decision to close was not linked to the licensing review, which was sparked by concerns around young teenagers attending the venue.