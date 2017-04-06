Solid Silver Sixties stars set for Sheffield

It has been a feature of the concert circuit for 32 years and still sells out venues all around the country.

And the Solid Silver ’60s Show is back on its traditional spring outing with yet another stellar line-up of Sixties legends on the bill.

The Merseybeats, who had hits with Wishin’ and Hopin’, Sorrow and I Think Of You will top the bill – while also bringing their hits to life will be South Yorkshire’s own Dave Berry, famous for The Crying Game among others, Game of Love singer Wayne Fontana and Call Me star Chris Montez.

Backing the solo artists will be Vanity Fare, who had hits themselves with Early In The Morning, I Live For The Sun and Hitchin’ A Ride).

Dave, aged 76, who was born in Woodhouse, Sheffield, says: “I’m very well and enjoying my career. I’ve just got back from Ireland, and I’m off to Australia in the summer.”

Dave and Wayne are old hands at the Solid Silver ’60s Tour and have taken part many times.

“It’s an extremely good production company,” says Dave. “And they always book the original artists.”

“Because we generally work with the same road crew it’s a slick production. I’m 100 per cent confident that everything is right and I look forward to the fact that it’s stress free.”

A sentiment shared by Wayne, who says. “It just seems more organised, more together. This is my 13th time on the tour and it’s just like a family, we all get on together.

“It could well be the reason why I’m enjoying touring now more than I did in the sixties.”

Dave also says he is enjoying things more now than ever.

“The things I’m most proud of have happened in the last 15 years,” he says

“For instance, I was invited to the Royal Albert Hall for a big Dusty Springfield tribute concert.

“People like Rick Astley were there and it was great still to be accepted with all the contemporary acts.”

“I’ve loved my career – I wanted to remain a working musician and I have.”

Wayne, formerly of Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, says: “For me, I think it was when The Mindbenders, Herman’s Hermits and Freddie and The Dreamers went over to America after The Beatles.

“We played the Shea Stadium in front of thousands of screaming fans, it was like being the President.”

“The week before, I was playing in Stoke-on-Trent and here I was, being chauffeur-driven around New York.”

And they both have favourite songs in their repertoire.

“The Game Of Love was a hell of a surprise when it was a hit,” states Wayne. “But my favourite one is Um Um Um Um Um.”

“For me,” says Dave, “As time goes by I’d have to say The Crying Game. It’s been covered by more than 20 artists like Kylie, Boy George, even Freddie Starr, and the writer Jeff Stephens wrote it with me in mind. I’m very proud of that.”

Despite their ages, both men are being kept busy.

Dave says: “I’m off to Belgium, Holland and Spain before I go to Australia and I’ll be doing some gigs with The Cruisers, my long-standing backing band.”

Wayne says: “I’m off to Australia too, straight after the Solid Silver 60’s tour. There’s so much work coming in. You keep thinking ‘when’s it gonna end?’ and it never does.”

“I’ve also got a great song for Christmas that I’d like to get out there.”

* The Solid Silver 60s Show is at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, April 11.

Tickets are now on sale from 0114 278 9789 and www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk



