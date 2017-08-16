Sheffield star Richard Hawley and Manic Street Preachers frontman to play three shows in three venues on same night in city

Sheffield singing star Richard Hawley will play three shows at three separate Sheffield venues on the same night as a pioneering concert returns to the city later this year.

The 3 Ring Circus, which Hawley helped kick off last year, will return to Sheffield on October 6 and this time round the Sheffield troubadour will be joined by Manic Street Preachers lead singer James Dean Bradfield and French singer and actress Lou Doillon.

Fans won't know the order of the appearances, though, with artists shuffling between the city's Trafalgar Warehouse, Upper Chapel, and University Drama Studio venues on the night.

A spokesman said: "Three great artists, three great venues, one great night.

"It doesn't matter which venue you buy tickets for, you will see all three artists as they speed from stage to stage in one memorable night where the audience stays still and the artists come to you!"

Doors at 7pm and tickets, priced at £40 are available at www.seetickets.com