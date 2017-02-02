Romantic Ghost returning to haunt theatre audiences

Inspired by one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits, Ghost - The Musical visits the Lyceum Theatre next week to delight fans of the romantic film.

The show stars West End leading lady Carolyn Maitland as Molly and Hollyoaks heart-throb Andy Moss in the role of Sam.

A tragic encounter that takes place while they are walking back to their apartment one night sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost.

But with the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

The double Academy Award-winning movie was a huge success story, both critically and at the box office, where it was the highest-grossing film in 1991, the year of its release.

It starred the late Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn and Whoopi Goldberg and was directed by Jerry Zucker.

Bruce Joel Rubin’s script won the Oscar for best original screenplay and Whoopi Goldberg was named as best supporting actress.

The show features The Righteous Brothers’ hit Unchained Melody used in the film’s iconic potter’s wheel scene, plus new songs co-written by The Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.

Carolyn Maitland’s West End musical theatre credits include Ellen in Miss Saigon, Joelle in Groundhog Day, Rose in From Here to Eternity and Kate in Kiss Me Kate.

Musician and actor Andy Moss is best known for the role of Rhys Ashworth in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, one he played for eight years before his popular character was killed off, making an unexpected brief return in 2014.

His television credits also include Cutting It and Coronation Street and most recently he appeared as Paul Cuthbert in the long-running BBC soap opera Doctors.

West End musical theatre star Jacqui Dubois, who has appeared in Rent, The Lion King and People, Places and Things, plays psychic Oda Mae Brown, the part made famous in the film by Whoopi Goldberg.

Sam Ferriday, who has been seen in Jersey Boys, Blue Man Group and The Prodigals, plays Carl, alongside Leo Sene as Willie, James Earl Adair haunting proceedings as the Hospital Ghost and Gary Lee Netley as the Subway Ghost.

Tarisha Rommick plays Louise and Simbi Akande appears as Clara. Completing the cast is Lori Baker, Ethan Bradshaw, Lauren Drew, Matthew Vinetot, Mike Ward and Kelly Hampson.

The show is produced by West End legend Bill Kenwright and directed by Bob Tomson with choreography by Alistair David, who also worked on the Crucible’s Christmas musical, Annie Get Your Gun.

Ghost - The Musical

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

February 6 to 11

Sheffield Theatres