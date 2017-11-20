REVIEW: Dizzee leaves Sheffield fans in a spin

Universally credited with being one of the founders of grime, Dizzee Rascal performed a sell-out gig at Sheffield’s O2 Academy – and he did not disappoint.

It may have been a few years since they heyday of his album Tongue n’ Cheek, which reached number three in the UK chart, but even if you only know his 2009 number one Bonkers, it was still an unforgettable night.

He and his double, MC Scope, burst on stage to a sound we will not be hearing for a while – Big Ben’s clocks. He kicked off the show like all good journeys, “taking it way back” to his beginnings with tracks from his debut album Boy In Da Corner.

By I Luv U, the second on the setlist, the crowd were “dippin and boppin” as if in a nightclub. The bass was so heavy it vibrated around your feet and boomed in your chest, providing that rush of adrenaline that gets audiences truly hyped.

So much so that some somersaults and backflips from audience members broke out in the crowd and Dizzee had to call for peace.

“Be careful, none of that please,” he warned. Given he threatened to kill fellow grime father Wiley a few days before it was a surprisingly responsible and peaceful move.

Dizzee’s Sheffield audience, who he called the “energy crew”, were loving it. As ever with gigs in the region a reliable mark of good performance is when the crowd start chanting “Yorkshire, Yorkshire, Yorkshire”, and Mr Rascal had certainly achieved Sheffielders’ approval.

Moving on to material from his new album Raskit, including Business Man and Make It Last, the energy from the crowd only increased before launching into one of his classics – Fix Up, Look Sharp.

His DJ, MK, then hit his decks hard for a solo. After, Dizzee took it up another notch and announced “let’s get heavy in here man it aint over”.

“My name’s Dizzee Rascal I’m here to entertain, I got a hot head but I use my brain,” he rapped, as he launched into a performance of his collaboration with Chase and Status, Heavy.

The lights then came on in the O2 as Dizzee and MC Scope looked out at the crowd in silence before declaring: “There’s something missing in Sheffield, man – urn on the bass.”

One of his biggest hits Bassline Junkie brought back the action as the lights went down again.

Big hit after big hit then followed including his popular Dance Wiv Me and Holiday before leaving the crowd on a high with an encore of none other than Bonkers.