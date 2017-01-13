Reggae stars UB40 announce Doncaster Racecourse summer date

British reggae stars UB40 have been unveiled as the first act announced to perform at Doncaster Racecourse this summer.

The band, whose hits include Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Can't Help Falling In Love With You, will appear at Town Moor on May 20.

The popular hitmakers will kick off the course's 2017 Music Live season.

First formed in Birmingham in 1978, UB40 are one of the world’s bestselling bands and have sold over 70 million records both in the UK and internationally.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesman said: "UB40 will get a very warm welcome from Doncaster once again, we are delighted that they are returning for our 2017 season.

"Their songs really have stood the test of time and were the soundtrack of choice for many during the 1980’s and 90’s.

Tickets for the concert, which also includes an evening's racing, are available from the box office.