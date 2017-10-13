Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Friday, October 13, 2017

Live at Maida Vale, The Mother of Crows, featuring Chris Treebeard and a host of other great local musicians and singing talent and support from Hungarian Lanterns, Maida Vale, West St, 8-10pm. Followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale, 10pm-late, free entry.

70s 80s Motown, The Red Lion, Heeley Bottom, 8.30pm, free entry.

Ace In The Hand, The Harlequin pub, Nursery St, Sheffield, doors 7.30pm. There may be a special guest but expect the usual guitar-driven blues/rock.

Free Friday Live, The State Of Ours, Sour Tusk, Out Of The Vale, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 min journey from Sheffield). Doors 7.30pm, free entry, drinks offers in the fiirst hour of opening. www.thetradeslive.co.uk, Skiddle and FB for full listings and tickets tel. 01709 370651.

The Decades, Mod/Ska/60’s covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Young Once, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

O’Hooley & Tidow, Roots Music Club, Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, DN1 3BY, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on the door or £10 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster Special Offers, Buy 4 on the door, get one ticket free. Children under 16 get free admission when accompanied by a paying adult. www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

The Overtly Political Folk Band rides again, Banner Cross, S11, 7.30pm.

Joel White, DJ Chris Welch, Martin Robinson, Simon Peat, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

80’s Rewind, DJ Mr Rico, Woodseats Wmc, The Dale, S8 0PS, 9pm-late, free entry, no membership required.

Supercrush, rock and pop covers - White Lion, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+. After Work Drinks Offers on a wide selection of real ales, 4-7pm.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

Karaoke, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

************

Saturday, October 14, 2017

10CCLO, The greatest hits of 10CC and The Electric Light Orchestra, Dreadlock Holiday, Mr Blue Sky, I’m Mandy Fly Me, I’m not in Love, Rubber bullets, just a few of many massive hits. The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 min journey from Sheffield), Doors 7.30pm, £10 in advance, £14 on the door. Drinks offers in the first hour of opening. www.thetradeslive.co.uk, Skiddle and FB for full listings and tickets. Tel. 01709 370651.

Ozzbest/Hellbent Forever, Two of the UK’s definitive tribute bands to Black Sabbath/Ozzy Ozzbourne and Judas Priest. Support from Hair Metal Heroes. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 6pm, tkts £8, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

The Confident Tricksters, 3 piece rock/blues band are celebrating 30 years together, The Commerical, Chapeltown, Sheffield, starts about 8pm, free admission. Rock and blues are the order of the day with perhaps a nod to the past. Aim to do a couple of tracks from their Shipwrecked Again album (released 1989).

Trevor Allen, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Resurrection, rock covers - White Lion, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Soul FunKtion, Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale, West Street, 3-8pm. Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics. Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with Resident DJ Paul Fevere playing a fine selection of classics 8-4am. Free entry.

Emily West, Katie Stewart, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9.15pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Soul FunKtion, Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale, Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics, Maida Vale, West St, 3-8pm. Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with Resident DJ Paul Fevere playing a fine selection of classics 8pm-4am, free entry.

Mod For It, DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska, Britpop, Indie and New Wave, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8pm, free entry.

The Mulberry Underground, Relive 1975-1985 with the Iconic Mad Weed, (formerly Crazy Daizy), lunchtime session, The Mulberry Tavern, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, 1-4pm. Fantastic music for the decade that announced Sheffield on the music scene again. Hits from Bowie, Human League, ABC, Status Quo, ABBA, Jacksons, Slade, plus hundreds more. Drinks offers too. Be there or check us out for more details on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365872090138950/1365908146802011/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity¬if_id=1490800153507493

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week. The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Quiz Night, with Little Barry, The Milestone pub, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 9.30pm. Tel. 0114 4387974.

Live Act, soloists, duos, trios or bands, Horse & Tiger, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA. Details tel. 07980 886 112. (Also acts required).

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

*********

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Mugshots of Criminals, Country/Americana/Rock&Roll band. Live music followed by Open to Box and the quiz with DJ Tony. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 3pm, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

Funhouse Comedy Club, Should I Stay Or Should I Go? Gong Show. 12 acts compete in comedy’s answer to Britain’s Got Talent and the X-Factor. Each does 2 minutes, then audience judges vote on who to keep on and who to send off! Lots of laughs, compere Spiky Mike, New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Sheffield, S6 2GA, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm, tkts £5 adv. Tel. 0114 2324225. Info and tickets www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Barry & Roger, entertain plus karaoke, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Love Music, Hate Racism, 5 bands, DJs, food + raffle - White Lion, Heeley, 2pm onwards, free entry.

If you’re looking for good music, fun and excitement, then come along to the Forest (Rutland Road) Live Music Session this Sunday, 6pm – 10pm. Bring your voice and/or your instrument or just come and watch. A PA, drum kit and keyboards are available if you need ‘em. Whatever your style and ability, we’re a friendly bunch and you’ll be made most welcome. It’s the place to be! Keeping Music Live!

Karaoke, with Russ Elliot, Yew Tree, Coal Aston, 7pm till 12am. Come join Andy/Cath & the Team.

Open Mic Night, The Forest pub, Rutland Road, Sheffield, 6-10pm. All styles and abilities welcome. A great atmosphere in a friendly local pub, bring your own instrument or borrow one provided.

Afro-Magic, with resident magician Tom Hudson, 4pm. Barrio Latino, 9pm. Cubanas, Leopold Square, S1. Learn how to dance Argentinean Tango.

Dominoes, The Railway pub, West Street, Doncaster, 7pm onwards. Sunday night knockout, cash prizes only 50p entry.

Disco, 3-7pm, Cash bingo, 3-5.30pm, Play your cards right, 5.30pm, Little Barry Easy Quiz, 9.45pm, beer tokens to winner. Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH.

Jam Session, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 8.30pm.

Open Mic, The Leopard, The Dome, Doncaster, free entry.

Karaoke with Steve Cool, The Office pub. Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, S6 3EA, 8pm until late. Tel. 01142 781951.

*********

Monday, October 16, 2017

Barnsley Jazz, The Tame Valley Stompers, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile form jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, adm £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

The Songbook, Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Spiritualist Open Circle, in the Valley Room, Rotherham Titans R.U.F.C, Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 7pm.

Acoustic Folk Session, Dinnington Rugby Club, Lodge Lane, Dinnington, S25 2PB, 8pm. We welcome musicians, singers, cloggers and storytellers. The club welcomes your custom at the bar and there’s food at half time. Come and check us out. For more details, Wendy tel. 01909 568270.

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Crib & Doms Night, The Milestone, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 8pm.

Quiz Night, Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, S8, 8pm, £1pp. Cash prize to the winner.

Quiz Night, with DJ Chris, The Springvale pub, Sheffield. A gallon of beer and open the box with cash prizes to be one.

Quiz Night, a gallon of beer to be won and dash for cash game with Chris, The Springvale, Sheffield, 10pm. We also have all main sports playing on bt and sky sports. Any other info or if you want to book your band please contact Tracey on 07718648775.

Knights of Jazz, Butchers Arms, Braithwell, S66 7AW. From 8.45-11pm. Free admission

Booit Straps Folk Club, Commercial, Station Road, Chapeltown. Real ale. Everyone welcome. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Poker Night, with free food for all players, The Bulls Head, Ranmoor, 8pm.

Quiz Night, free buffet and prizes to be won, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

***********

Tuesday, October 167, 2017

Bosa Nova, Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Titan Tuesday, Titans’ players and coaching staff review Saturdays Titans vs Connacht A game, Rotherham Titans R.U.F.C, Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN.

Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

Quiz Night, weekly quiz and caption game, The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 9pm, 18+.

Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

Quiz Night, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

Quiz Night, The Bluebell, Manvers Way, Wath, 6.30pm.

Generally Knowledgable Quiz, Tune Inn @ The Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, S2 4AX, from 9.30pm-ish. Free to enter with drink, food and spot prizes.

Tuneful Tuesday’s, open mic at The Cremorne, London Road, S2 4LH, 9pm. Come early to ensure you get a slot.

***********

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Pierre Bensusan in Concert, France’s acoustic guitar master, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS, 8pm, tickets £15. www.wegottickets.com/event/410611

The Big Swing, Sheffield University Big Band, Dave Angel, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Bongo’s Bingo, O2 Academy, Sheffield, doors 6pm. Tickets from: www.bongosbingo.co.uk

Wednesday Quiz Night, general knowledge quiz, play your cards right, lucky 13, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, free buffet , cash prizes.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, Wortley Arms, Wortley village, Sheffield, 9pm.

Jam Night, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm.

Open Mic Sessions, rock & blues, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Free Music Quingo Style Quiz, and Picture quiz, Play your cards right for a Jackpot Prize, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Free Pie and Pea Supper at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Can U Jam, hosted by Russ And Glenn, The Malin Bridge Inn, 8pm. Everyone is welcome to perform on stage or just listen with a pint. children welcome with adult supervision. All instruments provided. Let’s keep music live.

Open Acoustic Night, musicians and singers welcome, The Old Hall Hotel, Hope, Hope Valley, Derbyshire. Info. www.folkandblues.club

**********

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Sheelanagig, The Greystones pub, Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS, ddors 8pm. Tickets £13. Box Office: tel. 0114 2665599.

Acoustic Night, Weekly acoustic night with live music from local singer/songwriters. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Cubavida Duo, Ryan Taylor, David Lacey, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

General Knowledge Quiz, in the Titans Bar, Rotherham Titans R.U.F.C, Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, from 9pm £1 entry with the chance to win a gallon complimentary snacks for quiz goers.

Music/General Knowledge Quiz, and Bingo. Beer vouchers and cash prizes to be won, The Hollin Bush, Hollinsend Rd, Sheffield, from 9pm. Come and join the fun.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Thurgoland, 9pm.

Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, 8.30pm.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm.

Runaway, resident live trio, perform 50’s, 60’s & 70’s music plus open mic welcoming musicians and performers. Bring your own disc, The Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA, from 8pm.

***********

Friday, October 20, 2017

The Lost Days, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Emily Mae Winters, Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, 8 Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, S7 1RU, doors 7.30pm. Tickets £8, Michelle tel. 07742627839.

The Classics, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Martin Stephenson, support from Eliza P Singer, roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, 45 Beckett Rd, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm. Tickets £13 on the door or £11 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster Special Offers, buy 4 on the door, get one ticket free. Children 16 and under admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

Quiz Night, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 8.30pm, all welcome.

Earth Tales, 39 years on and still living, The Harlequin, Nursery Street, 9.30pm.

Shaun McLoughlin, DJ Chris Welch, Tonino Sardisco, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+. After Work Drinks Offers on a wide selection of real ales, 4-7pm.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

Karaoke, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

**********

Saturday, October 21, 2017

Jungle Lion, Ska band from Sheffield. Support from Roger the Mascot. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 6pm, tkts £9, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Jessica Armstrong, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Stagefright Comedy Club, Jack Carroll, Mudo Jazz, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 8pm, £10, details tel. 0114 2838692.

Emily West, Dee Dee, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 9.15pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

The Wortley Folk Club, The Venue, Stocksbridge, doors 7.30pm, start 8.15pm. www.wortleyfolkclub.com

Soul FunKtion, Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale, Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics, Maida Vale, West St, 3-8pm. Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with Resident DJ Paul Fevere playing a fine selection of classics 8pm-4am, free entry.

Mod For It, DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska, Britpop, Indie and New Wave, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8pm, free entry.

The Mulberry Underground, Relive 1975-1985 with the Iconic Mad Weed, (formerly Crazy Daizy), lunchtime session, The Mulberry Tavern, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, 1-4pm. Fantastic music for the decade that announced Sheffield on the music scene again. Hits from Bowie, Human League, ABC, Status Quo, ABBA, Jacksons, Slade, plus hundreds more. Drinks offers too. Be there or check us out for more details on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365872090138950/1365908146802011/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity¬if_id=1490800153507493

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week. The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Quiz Night, with Little Barry, The Milestone pub, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 9.30pm. Tel. 0114 4387974.

Live Act, soloists, duos, trios or bands, Horse & Tiger, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA. Details tel. 07980 886 112. (Also acts required).

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

************

Sunday, October 22, 2017

Barry & Roger, entertain plus karaoke, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Karaoke, with Russ Elliot, Yew Tree, Coal Aston, 7pm till 12am. Come join Andy/Cath & the Team.

Open Mic Night, The Forest pub, Rutland Road, Sheffield, 6-10pm. All styles and abilities welcome. A great atmosphere in a friendly local pub, bring your own instrument or borrow one provided.

Afro-Magic, with resident magician Tom Hudson, 4pm. Barrio Latino, 9pm. Cubanas, Leopold Square, S1. Learn how to dance Argentinean Tango.

Dominoes, The Railway pub, West Street, Doncaster, 7pm onwards. Sunday night knockout, cash prizes only 50p entry.

Disco, 3-7pm, Cash bingo, 3-5.30pm, Play your cards right, 5.30pm, Little Barry Easy Quiz, 9.45pm, beer tokens to winner. Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH.

Jam Session, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 8.30pm.

Open Mic, The Leopard, The Dome, Doncaster, free entry.

Karaoke with Steve Cool, The Office pub. Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, S6 3EA, 8pm until late. Tel. 01142 781951.

************

Monday, October 23, 2017

Barnsley Jazz, The Dave Brennan Jazz Band, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile form jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, adm £5 otd. Info. tel. 01226 281805. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

The Songbook, Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Crib & Doms Night, The Milestone, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 8pm.

Quiz Night, Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, S8, 8pm, £1pp. Cash prize to the winner.

Quiz Night, with DJ Chris, The Springvale pub, Sheffield. A gallon of beer and open the box with cash prizes to be one.

Quiz Night, a gallon of beer to be won and dash for cash game with Chris, The Springvale, Sheffield, 10pm. We also have all main sports playing on bt and sky sports. Any other info or if you want to book your band please contact Tracey on 07718648775.

Knights of Jazz, Butchers Arms, Braithwell, S66 7AW. From 8.45-11pm. Free admission

Booit Straps Folk Club, Commercial, Station Road, Chapeltown. Real ale. Everyone welcome. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Poker Night, with free food for all players, The Bulls Head, Ranmoor, 8pm.

Quiz Night, free buffet and prizes to be won, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

************

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Bosa Nova, Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 7.30pm, free entry. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

Tuesday’s Pie, Pea’s & Gravy, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, Wadsley, plus pint £5.50.

Open Mic Night, with mine host, Martin Croft, The Cavalier, Ravensfield, Rotherham, 8.30pm till late. Everyone’s welcome to come along strutt their stuff.

Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

Quiz Night, weekly quiz and caption game, The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 9pm, 18+.

Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

Quiz Night, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

Quiz Night, The Bluebell, Manvers Way, Wath, 6.30pm.

Generally Knowledgable Quiz, Tune Inn @ The Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, S2 4AX, from 9.30pm-ish. Free to enter with drink, food and spot prizes.

Tuneful Tuesday’s, open mic at The Cremorne, London Road, S2 4LH, 9pm. Come early to ensure you get a slot.

***********