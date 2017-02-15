Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Friday, April 7, 2017

Daoiri Farrell, Dave Martin & Friends, Roots Music Club, Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, 7.30pm, tkts £9/11. www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

Echo Beach 80’s Night, 80’s tribute duo provide the soundtrack to your Friday night, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Platinum, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free entry.

World Beats Party, Tribe of Doris, presents an evening of diversity, art and culture, at Yellow Arch, Sheffield. World Beats features some of the best music from global heavyweights Sura Susso (kora), Mim Suleiman (trio) and headlining is Claudio Kron do Brazil & papaJACA. The night will also feature a world music DJ Papa Al and other surprise acts. Tickets £12, £7, available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/world-beats-presented-by-tribe-of-doris-tickets-32591358631?aff=eac2

Big City, Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Old Hall, Market Place, Hope, 9pm, free admission.

Mahogany Newt, New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Sheffield, S6 2GA, 9.30pm.

Chuck Berry Tribute, The Hillbilly Cats, and DJ, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, 8.45pm, admission is free.

Live at Maida Vale, New Road Kings, a three piece Indie/Alternative band from Sheffield/Barnsley. Expect catchy riffs, memorable vocals and the occasional face melting solo, Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ’s, Maida Vale, West St from 8pm, band 9-9.40pm, then DJ’s until late, free entry.

WagonWheel Presents, An Evening with Richard Kitson, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, doors 7.45pm, £5 otd, £4 adv. Following the success of his In Your Own Time album launch with us last year, The Yorkshire Bluesman will again be performing an extended set of his own material and some classic blues/folk standards along with the help of a guest or two. Joining us to complete a fine night of entertainment will be Joe Solo and Georgina Gilmartin. Advance tickets from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/381422 and the venue (12-6pm).

Sciatica with support from Biophony at The Imperial Club & Brewery, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8pm

Whiskey in the Jar Live St Mary’s Church, Crich, 8pm

Beehive folk at the Beehive, Union St., Harthill. For more information Telephone: Peter Garratt: 0114 235 2850 (Mob: 07973 316743) Email: garratt-p@sky.com

or Ken Atkinson: 0114 266 4206.

Solana at Hagglers Corner, Queen’s Rd., 7-11pm. £5 + £1.10 fee. weaving together folk- and klezmer- inspired melodies which soar over a tight rhythm section. http://hagglerscorner.co.uk/

AVIT & support at Cask Corner Dive Bar, 3 Cleveland Street, Doncaster, 8.30pm.

Daoiri Farrell at The Roots Music Club, at Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BY. Tickets in advance from www.wegottickets.com or from behind the bar at the Ukrainian Centre,.45 Beckett Road, Doncaster DN2 4AD. Doors at 7.30pm.

Live rock band at the Imperial Club & Brewery Tap, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8pm.

Singers Night at Nether Edge Bowling Club, 8 Nether Edge Road, 8.30 -11pm.

ROMP Open Mic Poetry Night at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 8.30 - 11pm

Music session in the back room of Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane. Starts around 8.30pm.

Music session at The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm

Open mic night at The Royal Oak, 41-43 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield. PA provided. Starts at 9pm.

Sue & Paul’s Variety Night at the Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

Tune-In live with Idle Gentlemen + Support at the RS Bar (Royal Standard), 156, St Marys Rd., 9pm, free

Friday Acoustic Music Session at The White Hart, 184 St Philip’s Road, 8.30pm

Open Mic Night at The Darley, Worsborough, S70 4SD, 8-11pm.

The Hillbilly Cats, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+. After Work Drinks Offers on a wide selection of real ales, 4-7pm.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

Karaoke, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm.

F@T, (Fridays at The Trades) features 4 bands, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Saturday, April 8, 2017

S6 Foodbank Fundraiser, Music is literally the food of love as S6 Foodbank hosts night of entertainment to raise funds for the hungry. An evening of music and entertainment with Murston Bapchild and the Braxton Hicks, The Glummer Twins, PLUC, and a raffle with great prizes donated from local businesses, at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse, Road, Sheffield, S10 1TD, 7.30pm. Tickets £10, available from www.wegottickets.com, using the search: S6 Foodbank Fundraiser.

Thor, the mighty Gods of rock, will be dropping the hammer hard on Dodworth Wmc, Barnsley, 7.30pm, all welcome, be early.

Indie 90’s, Britpop, 90’s and Indie covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

Big City, Rockin Rhythm & Blues, The Forest Bar, Rutland St, Sheffield, S3 9PA, 9pm, free admission.

Atomic, ultimate 80s band, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free entry.

Soul FunKtion, Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale, West St. Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics, 3-8pm. Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale, free entry.

Mod For It DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska and Britpop, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8-1am, free entry.

G Men Soul Band, Sheffield’s much loved 8 piece soul roots band. The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 minute journey from Sheffield), doors 7.30pm, £5 on the door or in advance. Arrive early for Happy Hour 6.30p-7.30pm, buy one get one free offer on draft only. Tickets online, at The Trades Box office or tel. 01709 370651 to reserve. See www.thetradeslive.co.uk or FB for full listing and details.

Arrows Of Time / Vats / We are the Giant at the RS Bar, St Mary’s Rd. 9pm

Moretallica at Cask Corner Dive Bar, 3 Cleveland Street, Doncaster, 9pm

Open Folk Session at Doncaster Brewery & Tap, 7, young St., Doncaster, from 1.30pm

Hedgerow Folk Club event at The Ship, Sheffield, 4-6pm

Music session in the back room of Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane. Starts around 8.30pm.

Music session at The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm

Sue & Paul’s Variety Night at the Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

Dirty Deeds Live at The Imperial Club & Brewery, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8pm.

The Mulberry Underground, Relive 1975-1985 with the Iconic Mad Weed, (formerly Crazy Daizy), lunchtime session, The Mulberry Tavern, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, 1-4pm. Fantastic music for the decade that announced Sheffield on the music scene again. Hits from Bowie, Human League, ABC, Status Quo, ABBA, Jacksons, Slade, plus hundreds more. Drinks offers too. Be there or check us out for more details on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365872090138950/1365908146802011/?notif_t=admin_plan_mall_activity¬if_id=1490800153507493

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week. The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Quiz Night, with Little Barry, The Milestone pub, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 9.30pm. Tel. 0114 4387974.

Live Act, soloists, duos, trios or bands, Horse & Tiger, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA. Details tel. 07980 886 112. (Also acts required).

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Sunday, April 9, 2017

AVIT Blues Band, Clowne Rock & Blues Club, Villa Park, Recreation Close, Clowne, Nr Chesterfield, S43 4PL, doors 8pm, start 9pm, no membership required.Tel. 01246 819546. www.clownebluesclub.co.uk

The Outcharms, Young Indie band The Outcharms perform a selection of covers and original songs. Open the Box and the music quiz hosted by DJ Tony follows, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 3pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

The Sunday Afternoon Jam, with The Carnival, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 5.30pm, free entry.

Swear Box Acoustic Sunday Session at The Imperial Club & Brewery, Cliff St., Mexborough. 4 - 7pm.

The Acoustic Thing at The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, 3 - 8pm

Musicians Session at the Old No7, Market Hill, Barnsley, from 1pm.

Broken Biscuits at Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Road. 7.30 - 11pm. Tickets: £8.00 + £1.10 fee htpps://tickets.partyfor...nts/2947-broken Biscuits An Evening of Spoken Word, Comedy, Music and Film. Featuring Jenny Vegas (comedy), Idle Eye (spoken word/comedy), Jenny Lockyer (music/comedy) and Billy Button (music/comedy). With Daniel Laidler’s animated mini-series “Windy’s Farm” and Maynard Flip Flap as compere.

Sunday session at The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield S3, 5pm - eclectic mix of acoustic music.

Acoustic afternoon at The White Lion, London Rd., 4.30pm

Blue Sabbath Blues Club, Cask Corner Dive Bar, Cleveland St., Doncaster, from 5 pm

Folk, Blues & beyond at Old Hall Hotel, Hope, S33 6RH, 7.30 - 10.30pm,

Booit Straps Folk Club at The Commercial, 107 Station Road, Sheffield - in the upstairs function room. Everybody takes turns to perform, sometimes with a featured performer. Starts at 8.30pm.

Music Session at Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane. Starts around 8.30pm.

Acoustic music night at The Coach & Horses, Sheffield Road, Dronfield S18 2GD. All styles welcome. Starts at 8.30pm.

Open Mic & Acoustic in the Forest, Rutland Rd., 5.30 - 9.30pm

Open Mic night at the Leopard, West St., Doncaster

Live music Session at the Turnpike, High St., Bawtry, 8pm, Cheryl on 01302 711960.

Folk Night at the Hillsborough Hotel, Infirmary Rd, 8:30pm - 11:00pm

Open mic\acoustic jam session at The Neptune Inn Beer Emporium, 46 St Helens Street, Chesterfield. Starts at 4.00pm.

Acoustic session at The Chantrey Arms, 733-735 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield. Starts at 8.30pm.

General Sing-around at The Grapes 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm.

Open session at The Kelham Island Tavern, 62 Russell Street, start at 9pm.

Karaoke, with Russ Elliot, Yew Tree, Coal Aston, 7pm till 12am. Come join Andy/Cath & the Team.

Afro-Magic, with resident magician Tom Hudson, 4pm. Barrio Latino, 9pm. Cubanas, Leopold Square, S1. Learn how to dance Argentinean Tango.

Dominoes, The Railway pub, West Street, Doncaster, 7pm onwards. Sunday night knockout, cash prizes only 50p entry.

Disco, 3-7pm, Cash bingo, 3-5.30pm, Play your cards right, 5.30pm, Little Barry Easy Quiz, 9.45pm, beer tokens to winner. Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH.

Jam Session, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 8.30pm.

Open Mic, The Leopard, The Dome, Doncaster, free entry.

Sunday Afternoon Jazz, Maggie May’s, Trippet Lane, Sheffield.

Karaoke with Steve Cool, The Office pub. Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, S6 3EA, 8pm until late. Tel. 01142 781951.

Monday, April 10, 2017

The Maine Street Jazzmen, Barnsley Jazz, Fairway Hotel, 1 mile from Jct 37 M1 on A628 towards Manchester, S75 4LS, 8.30pm, £5. www.barnsleyjazzclub.com

Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Toffee Music, The White Lion, 615 London Rd, Sheffield, S2 4HT, 8.30–11pm. Music Hall, vaudeville and standards of yesteryear led by Toffee Music but involving the audience as well who are encouraged to join in the choruses and offer a song or two of their own. Bring a song, a friend, a kazoo, a ukulele. Collection for Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity. www.toffeemusic.co.uk

Ukulele Night, Wadsley Jack pub, 65 Rural Lane, Wadsley, Sheffield, S6 4BJ, 7.30pm, free adm, just buy a drink. Andrea, tel. 0114 2335686.

Jam Night, local musicians perform live, followed by the music quiz. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 8pm, 18+.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Quingo style quiz and a Freebie quiz, Play your cards right and free hot buffet at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Crib & Doms Night, The Milestone, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 8pm.

Quiz Night, Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, S8, 8pm, £1pp. Cash prize to the winner.

Quiz Night, with DJ Chris, The Springvale pub, Sheffield. A gallon of beer and open the box with cash prizes to be one.

Quiz Night, a gallon of beer to be won and dash for cash game with Chris, The Springvale, Sheffield, 10pm. We also have all main sports playing on bt and sky sports. Any other info or if you want to book your band please contact Tracey on 07718648775.

Knights of Jazz, Butchers Arms, Braithwell, S66 7AW. From 8.45-11pm. Free admission

Booit Straps Folk Club, Commercial, Station Road, Chapeltown. Real ale. Everyone welcome. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Poker Night, with free food for all players, The Bulls Head, Ranmoor, 8pm.

Quiz Night, free buffet and prizes to be won, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Live Special, Why Be Wives, The Feckless, VHS Players, Worthless Motivation, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8-11.30pm, free entry.

Paul Newman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Traditional Folk Music and Song Night, The White Lion, London Road, 8pm, all welcome to watch or join in.

Quiz and Caption Game, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 9pm, 18+.

Dominoes, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN, 12-4pm, free to enter. Enjoy a friendly game of dominoes, free snacks for all players along with beer tokens for prizes.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, The Crown Inn, Greasborough, Rotherham, 9-12pm. Free drink for all performers.

Quiz Night, weekly quiz and caption game, The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 9pm, 18+.

Acoustic Music Sessions, friendly, relaxed, all inclusive, The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, S3 8UL.

Quiz Night, Chantrey Arms, Woodseats, 9.30pm.

Quiz Night, The Bluebell, Manvers Way, Wath, 6.30pm.

Generally Knowledgable Quiz, Tune Inn @ The Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, S2 4AX, from 9.30pm-ish. Free to enter with drink, food and spot prizes.

Tuneful Tuesday’s, open mic at The Cremorne, London Road, S2 4LH, 9pm. Come early to ensure you get a slot.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Andrew Clegg, Jem Hewitt, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

April Fools Comedy Festival, Shaun Mcloughlin & Milo McCabe, Che Bar, Barnsley, 8pm, £8, £6 students. For further booking information tel. 01226 327 000. or visit www.aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk

Big Swing, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm. Free swing dance class for beginners, 8-8.45pm. The Djangonauts, 8.45-11pm. The Big Swing resident DJ, 11pm – midnight.

Pizza Pints and Prosecco, wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-9pm.

General Knowledge Quiz, The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster DN1 3EN, 8pm. Come and test your all round general knowledge, Skint or Mint comp, along with other star prizes.

Acoustic Open Mic Night, hosted by Dave Friskney, Wortley Arms, Wortley village, Sheffield, 9pm.

Quiz Night, The Sportsman Inn, Worrall Road, S6 4BB, 9.30pm, general knowledge quiz, free buffet.

Loxley Folk, Wisewood Inn, the Cellar Bar, 9pm, proceeded by an hour of open mic/floor singers. Free admission. Further details at www.facebook.com/wisewoodinnfolkloxley

Jam Night, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 9pm.

Open Mic Sessions, rock & blues, The Wagon & Horses, Millhouses, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S7 2QQ. 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Free Music Quingo Style Quiz, and Picture quiz, Play your cards right for a Jackpot Prize, The Old Harrow, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8PP, 9.15pm. Free Pie and Pea Supper at 10.30pm. Tel:01142468801.

Can U Jam, hosted by Russ And Glenn, The Malin Bridge Inn, 8pm. Everyone is welcome to perform on stage or just listen with a pint. children welcome with adult supervision. All instruments provided. Let’s keep music live.

Open Acoustic Night, musicians and singers welcome, The Old Hall Hotel, Hope, Hope Valley, Derbyshire. Info. www.folkandblues.club

