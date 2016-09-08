Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Thursday, September 8, 2016

Jam Night, with Chris Firminger & The Twojays, White Lion, Heeley, 8.30pm, free entry.

Raintown Seers at Crookes Folk & Acoustic Club, Princess Royal, Slinn St, 8.30pm - 11 - free entry - collection & raffle for artists.Details: www.facebook.com/events/1007624129310828

Brothers of The Night featuring: John “Prendo” Prendergast plus guest artists at The Woodlands Club, Ridge Rd., Clifton, Rotherham, 8.30pm, Tel: 07748 155 479

Mega open mic night - feature artist Mark Williams at the Masons Arms, Bawtry Rd., Wickersley, 8pm

Open mic\acoustic night at The Handsworth Inn (Formerly the New Crown Inn), 343 Handsworth Road. Full PA provided. Starts at 8.00pm.

Open Mic night at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, from 8.30pm.:

Mixed Session at The Red Deer, 18 Pitt Street (Just behind West Street), 9pm

Open Mic Night at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 9pm

Quiz Night at Rotherham Titans Rugby Club, Clifton La., 8.30pm, £1 a sheet & win a gallon!

Runaway + open mic at the Horse & Tiger, Brook hill, Thorpe Hesley, 8pm, free food.

Phil & Mick’s Session night at the Butchers Arms, Gildingwells Rd., Woodsetts

Open Mic at The Old No 7 in Barnsley town centre from 8.30pm. Come and join us for beer, music and good times.

Open Mic Live Music Session at the Turnpike, High St., Bawtry, from 8pm. Ring Cheryl on 01302 711960 for details.

Velcro Teddybears Acoustic Picnic Open Mic Night at the The RS Bar (Formerly The Royal Standard), 156 St. Mary’s Road, 9pm, free entry & free beer for performers. Full pro PA and stage with engineer.

Acoustic Session at the Imperial Club & Brewery, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8.30pm

Open mic session at The Travellers Inn. Bawtry Road, Bramley, Rotherham. . Starts at 8.00pm.

No Mics acoustic music session at The White Swan, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield. Starts at 8.30pm.

Open mic session at The Yellow Lion, 24 Church Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham. Starts at 9pm.

General singaround at The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm.

General singaround at The Cobden View Hotel, 40 Cobden View Road. Starts 9-9.30pm.

Open mic night at The Hop, Unit 14, Westone Plaza, Fitzwilliam Street. All genres welcome. Starts at 8:30pm.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

The Renowned Jam Night, that just gets bigger, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, 9pm. All welcome. Free food and late bar, all pints £2 before 9pm.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, 8.30pm.

Push Pop, 1990-1999 guide, The Harley, Glossop Road, Sheffield.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm.

Runaway, resident live trio, perform 50’s, 60’s & 70’s music plus open mic welcoming musicians and performers. Bring your own disc, The Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA, from 8pm.

Fran’s General Knowledge Quiz, The King & Miller, Deepcar, 3pm start, prizes to be won, everyone welcome. For more info tel. 0114 4185130.

The Velcro Teddy Bears Acoustic Picnic Open Mic Night, Tune Inn @ The Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, Sheffield, S2 4AX, 9pmish, all welcome, instruments provided or bring your own, free beer for performers.

Free Pool & juke box plus Karaoke with Kev, The Three Cranes, Queens Street, S1 2DW, 9pm, free adm. Tel. 0114 2731415.

Al’s Quiz Night and Open the Box, The Walkley Cottage, Bole Hill Road, Walkley, Sheffield. 9pm. Free sarnies.

Vespa, a night of ska and mod with Sheffields famous Fatpiggymc, Studio 54, 52-54 West Street.

John Styles, and YT present lovers, R+B, soul music, Barry’s Bar, London Road.

Domino Jam Night, The Haynook, Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, 8.30pm. Most equipment provided, just bring your own instrument, all welcome.

Friday, September 9, 2016

The Hallowed Travellers, The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, nr Dronfield.

The Score, 10A, High Street, Dronfield, free entry, all welcome.

Thor, the mighty Gods of rock, are dropping the hammer hard on Burlington Wmc, Wath, Rotherham, 7.30pm, all welcome, be early.

Dave Young and Chris Bell, Folk Music Session, The Hillsborough Hotel, Langsett Road, Sheffield, 8.30pm, admission free.

Young Once, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Wild McBride, rock covers, White Lion, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

Live at Maida Vale, Blackburn Blues Rock outfit, Sky Valley Mistress, Fluorescent, 8pm. Followed by Mod For It DJ’s playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska, Britpop and more, 10pm. Maida Vale, West St, free entry.

XSLF, (ex Stiff Little Fingers) + F#ckwits & Brainbomb, Mulberry Tavern, Arundel Gate, £6 otd, £4 adv.

Echo Beach 80’s Night, 80’s tribute duo performing the bests hits from one of the most notable decades, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

The Nick Bennet Trio, The Loft Club, University Arms, 9pm, £4 otd.

Cahalen Morrison and Eli West, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield.

Mawkin, Sam Scherdel, Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm, £10 otd, £8 adv. www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

Toploader, support from The Tapestry, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Doors 7.30pm, tickets £15, tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Shaun McLoughlin, Samantha Hamstead, Cubana, Leopold Square, 7pm.

Whitwell Festival of Music at Whitwell Community Centre, Whitwell feat: Sham 69, Parson’s Lot, Ben Miles, Back to Verona, £24 weekend (without camping) / £12.00 Saturday early bird (without camping)Buy NowBooking Enquiries: Online: whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk Visit whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk for more information

The Lamplight Club feat. Dan Michaelson at Regather Co-Operative, Regather Works, 57-59 Club Garden Road, S11 8BU, 7.30pm, £7. Buy tickets/More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/491543357706788/

Mawkin + Sam Scherdel at The Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Rd., Wheatley, Doncaster. £8/10. Bookings - contact Jonti Willis - Email:donnijonti@aol.com - Telephone:07939 148603

Xslf + Fuckwits & Brainbomb at the Mulberry Tavern, Tickets available tomorrow from behind the bar or from me,online ticketlink above.Advance just £4 or £6 OTD if any left!

Open Mic Night at the Parish Oven, Worksop Rd., Thorpe Salvin, S80 3JU, 8.45pm start. Tel: 01909 770685.

Americana Night at Nether Edge Bowling Club, 8 Nether Edge Road, 8pm.

Indie Band at the Cutlers Arms, 29, Westgate, Rotherham, 8.30pm,

Punk night at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 8.30 - 11pm

Toploader + Tapestry at the Trades, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 7.30pm. Tickets: £16.50 adv, £18 otd. Visit the Trades or www.thetradeslive.co.uk for details & tickets. Tickets:

Doc Martin & The Ill Fitting Suits at Albion Road Social Club, Albion Rd., Rotherham

No Exit at the Imperial Club & Brewery Tap, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8pm.

Music session in the back room of Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane. Starts around 8.30pm.

Music session at The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm

Open mic night at The Royal Oak, 41-43 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield. PA provided. Starts at 9pm.

Acoustic music in the bar of The Bulls Head, Foolow, Hope Valley S32 5QR. Starts at 9.00pm.

Rock Night at the Dove ‘n’ Rainbow, Hartshead

Rock band at the White Lion, 615, London Rd., 9.30pm

Sue & Paul’s Variety Night at the Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

Friday Folk at the Commercial, Station St., Chapeltown

Tune-In live at the Royal Standard, St Marys Rd., 9pm, free

Friday Acoustic Music Session at The White Hart, 184 St Philip’s Road, 8.30pm

Paul Pearson Hosts Open Mic Night at The Darley, Worsborough, S70 4SD, 8-11pm.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

Karaoke, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm.

Karaoke Disco, The Springvale, Sheffield, 9pm.

Live Music Night, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Disco & Karaoke, The Midland Hotel, Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, 9pm, all welcome.

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Friday Social @ Bloo 88, The Colonel and guests drop RnB from up to the minute to back in the day, funk, soul, disco and motown. All night happy hour offers and serious soulful groove, Bloo 88, 182 West St, Sheffield, S1 4ET, 10pm-1.30am. Tel. 0114 2706264. www.bloo88.com

Kev’s Karaoke, and Back to School Years Disco, The Three Cranes, Queens Street, S1 2DW, free adm. Tel. 0114 2731415.

Karaoke & Disco, The Sportsman Inn, Swinton, 8.30pm.

Saturday, September 10, 2016

Nutty Boys, Mod/Ska, The Yew tree, Coal Aston, nr Dronfield.

Mahogany Newt, Royston Wmc, Church Street, Barnsley, S71 4QU, 8.30pm. www.mahoganynewt.co.uk

Metropolis, 10A, High Street, Dronfield, free entry, all welcome.

Kevin Kitchen, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Harmony Of Spheres, rock covers, White Lion, Heeley, 8.30pm, free entry.

Tony Lewis Band, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, tel. 0114 4539476.

Honey Bee Blues Club, presents M&J Blues, The Wisewood Inn Cellar Bar, Wisewood, Sheffield, 9pm, free entry. Sheffield’s Father & Son duo play an eclectic mix of blues, rock’n’roll & country.

Home Fans’ Family Fun Day, The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 12-3pm, free entry. Face painting, free soft drinks for children, sweet stall, penalty shootout competitions and a live bird of prey show. Open to Sheffield Wednesday fans of all ages. Home fans only. This event is taking place before the Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic game.

Golovkin v Brook, live at The Pheasant, Oughtibridge.

Letz Zep, Tales of Storms, The Birdwell Venue, Sheffield Road, Birdwell, Barnsley, S70 5UY, 8pm, £8. Tel. 01226 742377.

Saints Among Us, three piece Alternative Rock band, Flying Scotsman Tap, 69 Silver Street, Doncaster, DN1 1JL, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01302 556 596.

Sneakin’ Stupidity, Tribute band to Wilko Johnson and Dr Feelgood, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

The Last Night Of The Proms, on our big cinema screen, The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Doors 7.30pm, free entry, tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

Mod For It, DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska and Britpop, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8pm, free entry.

Chris Walker, Emily Claire West, Dee Dee, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 8pm. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Bernie Tormé, The Corporation, Milton Street, Sheffield, doors 6.30pm, £10 adv, 14+. Tel. 0114 276 0262.

Whitwell Festival of Music in The Square, Whitwell, S80 4QR. www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

Psychobilly night with The Radiacs, Hot Rod Hooligans at the Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 8pm to late, free entry

Aftermath at The Imperial Club & Brewery Tap, Cliff St.,Mexborough, 8pm

Sam & Dave at Albion Road Social Club, Albion Rd., Rotherham

Live bands night at the Butchers Arms, 2 Gildingwells Road, Woodsetts, 9pm.

“Fagan’s Saturday night session” feat the cream of Sheffield Acoustic music talent at Fagan’s, Broad La., 9pm

Live at The RS Bar, Royal Standard, 156 St Mary’s Road, 7.30pm

Folk session at Doncaster Brewery & Tap, 7 Young Street, Doncaster, from 2pm

Local band night at the Pewter Pot, Great Pk Rd., Kimberworth Park, Rotherham

Live band at the Cask Corner, Cleveland St., Doncaster, 8.30pm, free entry

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Karaoke Night, The Pheasant, Oughtibridge. Come and be the star.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Theme disco and Karaoke, Hosted by DJ Stevie V. Thirsty Flame bar and Grill Brinsworth. 9pm start. 07910766887.

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Quiz Night, with Little Barry, The Milestone pub, Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PH, 9.30pm. Tel. 0114 4387974.

Live Act, soloists, duos, trios or bands, Horse & Tiger, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA. Details tel. 07980 886 112. (Also acts required).

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Glitz, The Harlequin, Fitzwilliam Street, 10pm, free entry.

Karaoke Disco, with Janet, Noahs Ark, Crookes, 9pm.

Kev’s Rock n Requests, and karaoke, live bands upstairs, Skysports, The Three Cranes, Queens Street, S1 2DW, free adm. Tel. 0114 2731415.

