Pubs and Clubs Guide: Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see in our Pubs and Clubs guide? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Red River Rebels, Shakespeare’s, West Bar, 9pm, free entry.

Spotlight Comedy Club Xmas Special, Shazia Mirza, Bobby Mair, Philip Simon, Anthony J. Brown, Winding Wheel, Holywell St, Chesterfield, S41 7SA, doors 7.30pm, show 8pm, £15/14/10, student price. Tel. 01246 345222.

Kiki Sire Duo, Ryan Taylor and Samantha Jade, Shaun McLoughlin and Shaun Ward, Cubanas, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 8pm.

Quiz Night, with Russ Elliot The Yew Tree, Coal Aston, S18, 9.30pm, start.

Jam Session, all styles and standards, The Wales Jubilee Club, Wales Bar, Kiveton, 8.30pm. All welcome. Free food and cheap late bar.

Bar Steward Sons Of Val Doonican Christmas Jumper Tour at The Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield from 8.30pm

Follow the Moon at Crookes Folk & Acoustic Club, Princess Royal, Slinn St., 8.30pm - 11 - free entry - collection & raffle for artists.

Brothers Of The Night plus guest artists at The Woodlands Club, Ridge Rd., Clifton, Rotherham, 8.30pm, Tel: 07748 155 479

Mega open mic night + feature artist at the Masons Arms, Bawtry Rd., Wickersley, 8pm

Deadman’s Finger Open mic\acoustic night at The Handsworth Inn (Formerly the New Crown Inn), 343 Handsworth Road. Full PA provided. Starts at 8.00pm.

The Fates Acapella Festive Special at the Gardeners Rest, Neepsend La., 9pm

Open Mic night at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, from 8.30pm.

Xmas Acoustic Open Mic Night at the Imperial Club & Brewery, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8.30pm

Mixed Session at The Red Deer, 18 Pitt Street (Just behind West Street), 9pm

‘Tonights the night’ Open Mic Night at the George & Dragon, Church Street, Mexborough S64 0HE 8:30 - 11:30pm.

Quiz Night at Rotherham Titans Rugby Club, Clifton La., 8.30pm, £1 a sheet & win a gallon!

Runaway + open mic at the Horse & Tiger, Brook hill, Thorpe Hesley, 8pm, free food.

Phil & Mick’s Session night at the Butchers Arms, Gildingwells Rd., Woodsetts

Open Mic at The Old No 7 in Barnsley town centre from 8.30pm. Come and join us for beer, music and good times.

Chris Firminger & The Two J’s Open Mic Jam Night at the White Lion, London Rd., 8.30pm, free

Open Mic Live Music Session at the Turnpike, High St., Bawtry, from 8pm. Ring Cheryl on 01302 711960 for details.

Velcro Teddybears Acoustic Picnic Open Mic Night at the The RS Bar (Formerly The Royal Standard), 156 St. Mary’s Road, 9pm, free entry & free beer for performers. Full pro PA and stage with engineer.

Open mic session at The Travellers Inn. Bawtry Road, Bramley, Rotherham. . Starts at 8.00pm.

‘No Mics’ acoustic music session at The White Swan, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield. Starts at 8.30pm.

Open mic session at The Yellow Lion, 24 Church Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham. Starts at 9pm.

General singaround at The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm.

General singaround at The Cobden View Hotel, 40 Cobden View Road. Starts 9-9.30pm.

Open mic night at The Hop, Unit 14, West One Plaza, Fitzwilliam Street. All genres welcome. Starts at 8:30pm.

Open Mic Night, with Fiona, The Bridge Inn, Thurgoland, 9pm.

Weekly Cash Darts Round Robin, all abilities, plenty of matches with all money in going out on the night £3 to take part. The Staff of Life, Princegate, Doncaster, DN1 3EN.

Pizza, Pints and Prosecco Night, wood fired pizzas, prosecco and pints of the finest real ales. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Quiz Night, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, 8.30pm.

Quiz Night, The Lord Nelson, Barnsley Road, S36 7JA, 6.30pm.

Karaoke Night, The Springvale pub, Sheffield, 9pm.

Runaway, resident live trio, perform 50’s, 60’s & 70’s music plus open mic welcoming musicians and performers. Bring your own disc, The Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, S61 2QA, from 8pm.

Fran’s General Knowledge Quiz, The King & Miller, Deepcar, 3pm start, prizes to be won, everyone welcome. For more info tel. 0114 4185130.

**********

Friday, December 23, 2016

Paddy Maguire Band, blues and rock, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm.

True Grit, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, 9.15pm, free adm.

The Racoons, re-union gig, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

George Borowski Trio, support from Roger Davies, Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm. Tickets £11 otd or £9 adv. from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

The Blues of Summer, Bailey Street, 8.15pm, Maida Vale, West St. Followed by Mod For It DJ’s 9.15pm, free entry all night.

Joel White, Katie Stewart, Piero Tucci, Cubanas, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 7pm.

Bar Steward Sons Of Val Doonican Christmas Knitwear tour with special guests Laura Kelly, Parsons Lot, Maelor Hughes, Black Thorn and Pocketful O’Nowt at the Academy Theatre, Birdwell, Barnsley. Box Office on 01226 744442

The Trades Christmas Party with The Jam Movement playing live at The Trades, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, £10 from www.skiddle.com/e/12812385, The Trades:Box Office, The Rotherham Information Centre, All Saints Square, Mesmerize, Wellgate, DL Guitars, Unit 4 Rother Court, Mangham Road, Parkgate, Rotherham, Mesmerize, Wellgate. Online Ticket Box Office http://rotherhamartevents.com/trades1.html Box Office Main Number: 01709 370651

Or reserve a ticket at 07780373212.

The Racoons Reunion gig at the Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham, 9pm

Fully Lynched - Mad Friday Mayhem at the Imperial Club & Brewery Tap, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8pm.

Americana Night at Nether Edge Bowling Club, 8 Nether Edge Road, 8pm.

Hangman’s Corner at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 8.30 - 11pm

Top Gun at Albion Road Social Club, Albion Rd., Rotherham

Open mic & acoustic night at Cask Corner Dive Bar, 3 Cleveland Street, Doncaster, 8pm

Music session in the back room of Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane. Starts around 8.30pm.

Music session at The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm

Open mic night at The Royal Oak, 41-43 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield. PA provided. Starts at 9pm.

Acoustic music in the bar of The Bulls Head, Foolow, Hope Valley S32 5QR. Starts at 9.00pm.

Rock Night at the Dove ‘n’ Rainbow, Hartshead

Rock band at the White Lion, 615, London Rd., 9.30pm

Sue & Paul’s Variety Night at the Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

Tune-In live at the Royal Standard, St Marys Rd., 9pm, free

Friday Acoustic Music Session at The White Hart, 184 St Philip’s Road, 8.30pm

Open Mic Night at The Darley, Worsborough, S70 4SD, 8-11pm.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week, The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+. After Work Drinks Offers on a wide selection of real ales, 4-7pm.

Jeanie’s Bar, The Waggon and horses, Heeley Green, S2 3AF, from 8.30pm. Sheffield live’s DJ Ranx and DJ Vecta.

After Work Drinks & Cocktails, celebrate the end of a working week with cocktails and a wide selection of real ales and wines. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 4-7pm, 18+.

Vintage Friday’s, The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. A grown up mix of classics with modern house and RnB. 2-4-1 cocktails all night, 50% off drinks and free entry on the guestlist, £15 bottles of prosecco.

Karaoke, The Milestone, 12 Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20 7PH, 8.30pm.

Jam The Movement Christmas Party,The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only 10 minute journey from Sheffield). Doors 7.30pm, £10 in advance and on the door./students 30% off. Happy Hour 6-8pm with buy one get one free offer on draft only. Tickets tel. 01709 370651. www.thetradeslive.co.uk

Karaoke Disco, The Springvale, Sheffield, 9pm.

Disco & Karaoke, The Midland Hotel, Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, 9pm, all welcome.

80’s Disco, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

Friday Social @ Bloo 88, The Colonel and guests drop RnB from up to the minute to back in the day, funk, soul, disco and motown. All night happy hour offers and serious soulful groove, Bloo 88, 182 West St, Sheffield, S1 4ET, 10pm-1.30am. Tel. 0114 2706264. www.bloo88.com

**********

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Vyndictive, rock and pop covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm.

Near As Glam It, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, tel. 0114 4539476.

Trevor Allen, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, 9.15pm, free adm.

Toby Burras Christmas Special, singer songwriter, Christmas song covers, Flying Scotsman Tap, 69 Silver Street, Doncaster, DN1 1JL, 6pm, free entry. Tel. 01302 556596.

Mod For It, DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska and Britpop, The Green Room, Devonshire Street, 8pm, free entry.

DJ, from 3pm-8 Playing Soul, Funk, Credible Disco, Synth Pop and other classics followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with DJ Paul Fevere, classics through the decades, Maida Vale, West Street, from 8pm, free entry.

Samantha Hamstead, Piero Tucci, Katie Stewart, Cubanas, Leopold Square, Sheffield, 9pm.

Christmas Party at the Cutlers, Westgate, Rotherham, 8pm

Live rock band at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 8.30pm

Africa at Albion Road Social Club, Albion Rd., Rotherham

Music session in the back room of Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane. Starts around 8.30pm.

Music session at The Grapes, 80 Trippet Lane. Starts at 9.00pm

Rock Night at the Dove ‘n’ Rainbow, Hartshead

Sue & Paul’s Variety Night at the Horse & Tiger, Brook Hill, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

Tune-In live at the Royal Standard, St Marys Rd., 9pm, free

Open Mic Night, hosted by Martin, The Venue, Samuel Fox Room, Stocksbridge, 8.30pm, all genre, abilities and ages welcome. PA provided. Entrance free. tel. 0114 2838692.

Nibbles at The Norfolk, a night of street food courtesy of a featured food vendor each week. The Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG, 4-10.30pm, 18+.

Karaoke, with Stevie V, Thirsty Flame pub, Whitehill Lane, Brinsworth, S60 5HE, 9pm-midnite. Friendly family atmosphere. Tel. 01709 821 055.

Craft & Live, live music and the finest, freshly cooked food from some of the region’s best producers. The Horse & Jockey, 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF, 6pm, 18+.

Mad Dog John and Boogie Julie Karaoke Disco Comedy Show, music/karaoke requests played, Mason Arms, 70 Langsett Road, Sheffield, S6 2UE, 8pm. Tel. 07484810471.

Saturdays, @ The Viper Rooms, 35 Carver Street S1 4FS, 4pm-4am. 2 rooms of music, live percussion, guest DJ’s. VIP tables and booths with waitress service. 2-4-1 on all drinks until 9pm and 2-4-1 cocktails until 11pm. reservations@theviperrooms.com

Music Quiz, beer tokens to winner, Hawk and Dove Thorpe Green S20 7HH, 10.15pm.

Resident DJ, Punchbowl, Crookes, Sheffield. All very welcome.

Karaoke, with Rosco, Chantry Arms, Woodseats, 9pm, free entry.

**********