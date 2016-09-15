Primal Scream to Plug single with tour

Veteran Scottish rockers Primal Scream are hitting the road, including a date in South Yorkshire.

The Glasgow band, first formed back in 1982, hit the mainstream with tracks such as Loaded and Come Together from 1991’s top-10 album Screamadelica.

They released their 11th studio album, Chasmosis, in March and saw it reachnumber 12.

However, summer shows were curtailed after frontman Bobby Gillespie was injured falling off the stage at a festival in Switzerland at the start of June.

Now they are back with a new single and back on the road.

A tour spokesman said: “Primal Scream release their new single Feeling Like A Demon Again, a simmering synth pop anthem, on October 28.

“Having had to cancel a host of summer dates due to Bobby’s accident, the band have been back doing what they do best – playing incendiary shows.”

Primal Scream play Plug, Sheffield city centre, on Saturday, December 10.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 16, at 9am, from Primal Scream