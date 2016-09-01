Pair ready to Rabbit at the Wheel

Two ‘Rockney’ veterans are back together and back on the road.

Legendary Cockney songsters Charles Hodges and David Peacock – better known as Chas & Dave – split in 2009 when Dave announced his retirement.

However, they reformed for one final tour in 2011 – and five years later are still going strong.

The pair pioneered the Cockney-rock genre of Rockney with their blend of memorable songs, music-hall humour, and rock’n’roll – enjoying top-10 chart success in the 1980s with songs such as Rabbit and Snooker Loopy.

A tour spokesman said: “Having recently released the critically acclaimed That’s What Happens, their first studio album in 27 years, Chas & Dave are back on the road.

“In a career spanning 50 years and counting, they are without doubt one of Britain’s longest running and best loved rock acts.

Songs such as Gertcha, Rabbit and Aint No Pleasing You have ensured the duo have continued to tour for more than five decades to audiences across the world, enchanted by their down-to-earth charm and great song-writing.

“Chas & Dave’s appeal has never been greater or more varied. The audiences are getting younger without the boys deliberately trying to appeal to the youth, and new bands such as The Libertines are citing them as a major influence.”

Chas & Dave play The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield tomorrow, Friday, September 2.