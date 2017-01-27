NEIL APPEAL: Yorkshire fans today chase Diamond tickets, proving as precious as the gem itself

Shining star Neil Diamond will be far from a Solitary Man - title of debut album track and definitive documentary - when he plays to an adoring Yorkshire audience.

This morning's tickets sale start proved brisk as predicted for Leeds First Direct Arena's October 5 big gig showcasing talents of acknowledged musical legend, here celebrated by timely ultimate quiz and soundtracked by anthemic Sweet Caroline sing-along with 13,000-strong crowd at last venue appearance 18 months ago.

The 50th anniversary extended tour regional date is among only four English shows announced earlier this week on the evergreen artist's 76th birthday.

Promoters were "honoured" to announce news to music-lovers across our area devoted to Diamond geezer and his eclectic back catalogue of classics.

Celebrating an unparalleled output spanning half a century, The Grammy award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member expanded into Europe a tour starting at Zurich in September before coming to the UK for six hotly anticipated arena dates.

“Neil Diamond is more than just a music icon. His singular artistry and talent has left an indelible mark on American culture and has helped shape the sound of popular music for five decades” enthused Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino. "We are honoured to be a part of bringing his 50 year anniversary tour to fans around the world.”

In addition to his upcoming tour, UME and Capitol Music Group announce March 31 release of Neil Diamond: The 50th Anniversary Collection celebratory music package, packed with fantastic fan-friendly 50 songs straddling his career, including the artist's own handpicked favourites, complemented by carefully curated and crafted 50-page booklet boasting new liner notes.

Throughout prolific production, the prodigious hit-maker has sold over 130 million albums worldwide, charting 37 top 40 singles and 16 top ten albums while receiving prestigious accolades aplenty.

The Songwriters' Hall of Fame stalwart and recipient of Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award - among highest honours bestowed upon songwriters - he also has to his illustrious name many other achievements including Golden Globe, 13 Grammy nominations and 2009’s NARAS MusiCares Person of the Year awards while 2011 saw Diamond collected coveted Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime's contribution to American culture.

Tickets remain on sale from www.firstdirectarena.com and 0844 2481585.