Mawkin, Roots Music Club, Doncaster

Last year folk band Mawkin delivered their self-produced and critically-acclaimed album The Ties That Bind.

Their “unapologetically energetic” approach and DIY ethic surprised critics and fans alike and found them a new audience.

Roots Music Club say: “With a host of rebel-rousing folk songs and instrumentals, the band modernise traditional folk material with their own touch and have since excited audiences with their artillery of loud, boisterous, foot-stomping live sets.”

The band members have a wealth of other musical experience too.

Brothers David and James Delarre have worked with Eliza Carthy and Norma Waterson, Jim Moray and Topette! and provided stand-in support for members of popular folk big band Bellowhead.

Nick Cooke is Barnsley folk star Kate Rusby and False Lights’ melodeon player and is a professional mastering engineer.

Lee Richardson, whose background was in dance music, is an award-winning producer of TV, advertising and trailer music.

Sheffield’s Sam Scherdel is supporting Mawkin at tomorrow night’s show, starting at 7.30pm.

Roots Music Club is at the Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster.

For advance tickets, go to Roots Music Club Doncaster or you can pay on the door.