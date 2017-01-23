Kings of Leon to return to Sheffield in June

Chart-topping indie band Kings of Leon will play at Sheffield Arena this summer.

The band will return to the venue for the sixth time in their career on Saturday, June 10, it was announced today.

Last year Kings of Leon released their seventh album Walls, which went straight to number one in the UK chart. The four-piece was recently nominated for Best International Group at the Brit Awards and Best International Band at the VO5 NME Awards.

This newly announced show follows a string of five arena dates across the UK in February.

Kings Of Leon are also headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 6 with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Tickets for the Sheffield showl go on general sale Friday (January 27) at 9am from Sheffield Arena box office on 0114 256 56 56, www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or in person.

Kings of Leon at Sheffield Arena in 2014. Photo: Glenn Ashley

