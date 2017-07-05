Jon Palmer Band set for Doncaster Roots show

An “acclaimed six-piece folk, roots and rock’n’roll combo” are preparing to take to the stage in Doncaster.

The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band play the town’s Roots Music Club, at Doncaster Catholic Club, on Waterdale, on Friday, July 7.

The band, from West Yorkshire, feature guitars, mandolin, whistle, double bass, violin, and drums.

A club spokesman said: “The band has been described as ‘a cross between The Pogues and Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Session Band – with a bit of Waterboys and Saw Doctors thrown in for good measure’.

“Be prepared to sing along for a joyful night out.”

Tickets are £11 on the door, or £9 in advance from rootsmusicclub.co.uk