Search

Folk-rocker Rod set to take Root

0
Have your say

Doncaster’s Roots Music Club is preparing to welcome one of the founder members of folk legends Lindisfarne to the stage.

Rod Clements wrote some of the band’s best-known songs, including Meet Me on the Corner and Road to Kingdom Come.

As a bassist and singer, he has also played and recorded with artists and groups such as Ralph McTell and Mark Knopfler.

A club spokesman said: “More recently, Rod has emerged as a compelling solo performer and respected slide guitarist with the critically praised albums Stamping Ground, Odd Man Out and, now, Rendezvous Café.

“Subtitled Revisiting songs from the Lindisfarne years 1968-2002, Rendezvous Café brings together for the first time 26 beautifully crafted songs written for Lindisfarne and others, presented in an acoustic format – featuring hits, album highlights and stage favourites like Train in G Major, Can’t Do Right For Doing Wrong and many  more.”

n Rod Clements plays Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, tomorrow, Friday, January 20. Support comes from Sheffield duo Absent Average. Tickets are £10 on the door or £8 in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

Back to the top of the page